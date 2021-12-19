South Jersey hospitals and local health departments expanding COVID-19 testing to meet demand

The need for testing is also amplified by the recent spike in coronavirus cases. With more people exposed to the coronavirus, more people are seeking testing to make sure they have not gotten infected and do not pose a risk to others.

“In addition to higher rates of the disease transmission going on in our community at this time, we have more exposed individuals,” Downham said. “And those exposed individuals often, if they want to come out of quarantine sooner, will need a test, even if they have no symptoms, to test out of quarantine.”

Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said the county Division of Public Health is mostly directing its resources to hosting COVID-19 vaccination drives, rather than testing clinics.

The county DPH did provide free, drive-up testing for over a year with the aid of AtlantiCare, and currently allows a private company to host a testing center at the Atlantic County Library in Mays Landing. According to the county website the tests at the library are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no fees and no appointment is required.