South Jersey hospitals and local health departments expanding COVID-19 testing to meet demand

South Jersey hospitals and local health departments are expanding testing options for patients as coronavirus cases are increasing around the area and residents are getting ready for their Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.
AtlantiCare, for example, has opened a new COVID-19 rapid testing center in Egg Harbor Township. The center is intended for people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, but who nevertheless either need or want to be tested.
AtlantiCare Infection Prevention Manager Gemma Downham said last week the company had created the option due to a surge in demand. While AtlantiCare also has tests available at its urgent care facilities, Downham said the company wanted to preserve that space for people who are symptomatic and require testing.
“We really want to meet the need of the community for those individuals that are sick and need to have a medical evaluation to go to urgent care, but also meet the demands of individuals that just need a test, say, to travel,” Downham said. “There just is this blossoming need for asymptomatic individuals to be tested to be able to go to some of these congregate events or to make sure that they didn’t convert to positive after an exposure.”
Downham attributed the increase in demand to recently imposed testing requirements, with more people needing to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they can enter a business or workplace. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy introduced a set of testing requirements in October, which mandates that all teachers, health care workers and workers in high-risk congregate settings be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive weekly coronavirus testing.
The need for testing is also amplified by the recent spike in coronavirus cases. With more people exposed to the coronavirus, more people are seeking testing to make sure they have not gotten infected and do not pose a risk to others.
“In addition to higher rates of the disease transmission going on in our community at this time, we have more exposed individuals,” Downham said. “And those exposed individuals often, if they want to come out of quarantine sooner, will need a test, even if they have no symptoms, to test out of quarantine.”
Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said the county Division of Public Health is mostly directing its resources to hosting COVID-19 vaccination drives, rather than testing clinics.
The county DPH did provide free, drive-up testing for over a year with the aid of AtlantiCare, and currently allows a private company to host a testing center at the Atlantic County Library in Mays Landing. According to the county website the tests at the library are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no fees and no appointment is required.
Other health systems in the area such as Cape Regional Medical Center, are also providing locations for testing. Kris Gereaghty, the director of Cape Regional Urgent Care, said rapid antigen testing and PCR testing are available at all three of the system’s urgent care locations. She said Cape Regional had helped meet the demand of residents from across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, saying the system would stay firm in its commitment to providing testing.
Shore Medical Center is also offering PCR and antigen rapid testing at its urgent-care center in Northfield.
Testing is available at local pharmacies, but not necessarily on demand. Of 10 Walgreens near Pleasantville that were listed as offering COVID-19 tests on the Walgreens website Sunday night, none offered rapid antigen tests with results in less than an hour. Open PCR and ID Now test appointments given at the pharmacy's drive-thru are few for the upcoming week.
President Joe Biden announced on Dec. 2 that Americans with health insurance would be eligible to be reimbursed for at-home test kits purchased. He said those without health insurance would be able to find take-home tests at their local community centers.
The New Jersey Department of Health is now offering to send free take home tests to interested residents over UPS shipment. Residents will have to send back the tests in a prepaid package after completing them.
When checked Sunday afternoon, the CVS website indicated that take-home tests were available in the area, although not at every store. Of the 19 CVS stores listed as being within 20 miles of the zip code 08232 in Pleasantville, 15 had at least one brand of rapid take-home test in stock. The price online was listed at $23.99 for two brands that came in a pack of two tests and $9.99 for one brand that had one test.
The Egg Harbor Township AtlantiCare testing center will be open Mondays through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., although Downham said those hours may be expanded due to high demand. People who go to the site to be tested for COVID-19 will be able to receive either a PCR test or an antigen test.
The former has a higher sensitivity, which is the chance that people test positive given that they have COVID-19. It is the only accepted form of test for some businesses that require a COVID-19 test for entry. The latter can detect COVID-19 in earlier stages of infection, but is less sensitive.
Although PCR tests typically take longer, results from either test will be available within hours at AtlantiCare, Downham said, because the facility has a PCR-test reader on site.
The tests are not free at the site. For people without health insurance on site, an antigen test costs $59 and a PCR test costs $100.
People interested in getting tested at the Egg Harbor Township AtlantiCare site can call (888) 285-2684.
A list of different testing clinics in Atlantic County can be found on the county website at atlantic-county.org/covid/index.asp.
