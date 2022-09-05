South Jersey hospital births for Sept. 5

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

HADLEY — To Rachel and Adam Hadley, of Northfield, a son, Aug. 21.

VALLES — To Annietta and Jorge Valles, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 21.

VENTURA-GONZALEZ — To Karla Ventura and Brandon Gonzalez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 21.

STIPA-PETERSON — To Dominique Stipa and Anthony Peterson Sr., of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 21.

SMITHSON-JOHNSON — To Kimberly Smithson and Thomas Johnson, of Manahawkin, a daughter, Aug. 22.

KHATUN-UDDIN — To Mst Rima Khatun and Shobuz Uddin, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 22.

MIDDLETON-MACK — To Brittany Middleton and Gerald Mack Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 22.

RHYMER — To Quadirah Rhymer, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Aug. 23.

PAINO-APEL — To Rebecca Paino and Stefan Apel, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 23.

RUF — To Phoenix and David Ruf, of Somers Point, a daughter, Aug. 24.

MORRIS — To Brittany and John Morris, of Linwood, a son, Aug. 24.

YORKE — To Brittany and Andrew Yorke, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Aug. 24.

BOLLING-VALENTINE — To Stacey Bolling and Shidee Valentine, of Woodbine, a daughter, Aug. 25.

PETRECCA — To Jenavieve and Luke Petrecca, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 25.

WIBLE-MORGAN — To Taylor Wible and Sani Morgan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 25.

CARLSON — To Amanda and Robert Carlson, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 26.

NGUYEN — To Lien and Tan Nguyen, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 27.

PATERNO — To Nora and Peter Paterno, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 28.

MYERS-RIVERA — To Jessica Myers and Juan Rivera, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 28.

BLACKMAN-WALKER — To Andreah Blackman and Henry Walker, of Villas, a daughter, Aug. 28.

ANDERSON — To Tatiyana and Joey Anderson Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 29.

GRAHAM-GRANT — To A'nisaa Graham and David Grant, of Bridgeton, a son, Aug. 30.

MEZA — To Abigail and Ryan Meza, of Absecon, a son, Aug. 30.

SANTONE-FIFTH — To Noel Santone and Christopher Fifth, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 31.

Shore Medical Center

KOLOJESKI — To Megan and Joshua Kolojeski, of Ventnor, a son, Aug. 15.

MURRAY — To Erin and Joseph Murray, of Cape May, a son, Aug. 15.

FERRENS — To Dana and Michael Ferrens, of Marmora, a daughter, Aug. 18.

GRACE — To Kourtney and Craig Grace, of Cape May, a daughter, Aug. 20.

NOEL — To Victoire and Enrst Noel, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 22.

WOODS-RODRIGUEZ — To Amber Woods and Wilmer Rodriguez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 22.

NELSON — To Amy and Byron Nelson, of Northfield, a son, Aug. 24.

WOLFE-GROSSO — To Danielle Wolfe and Dominic Grosso, of Petersburg, a daughter, Aug. 29.

BOYLAN — To Carly and Sean Boylan, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 30.