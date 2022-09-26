 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for Sept. 26

AtlantiCare Regional

Medical Center

SNIYDER — To Laura and Scott Sniyder, of Marmora, a son, Aug. 31.

PARKER — To Dana and Jonathan Parker, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 1.

TREAT — To Katelyn and Joshua Treat, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 2.

GROSS-MARTINEZ — To Amanda Gross and Johnny Martinez, of Margate, a daughter, Sept. 4.

YOUNG-LAVIS — To Julianne Young and Austin Lavis, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 7.

RORIGUEZ-JONES — To Letishca Roriguez Torres and Javon Gilbert Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 4.

GONZALEZ-SARMIENTO-CRUZ-HERNANDEZ — To Litzy Gonzalez-Sarmiento and Roni Cruz-Hernandez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 2.

MOURAGAS — To Perla and Dimitrios Mouragas, of Northfield, a son, Sept. 1.

SWINDELL — To Jane and Andrew Swindell, of Linwood, a daughter, Aug. 31.

SZCZUR — To Kaitlyn and Marc Szczur, of Villas, a daughter, Sept. 1.

MAYDAN-BOWER — To Ashley Maydan and Brandon Bower, of Ventnor, a son, Sept. 2.

COYNE — To Amber and Michael Coyne, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 3.

REX — To Fakirah Rex, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 7.

VAZQUEZ-LAGUNAS-GARCIA-ALANIS — To Shaira Nayeli Vazquez-Lagunas and Artemio Garcia-Alanis, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 7.

WALES — To Kirby and Riley Wales, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Sept. 8.

ROBERSON-VITULLI — To Makenzie Roberson and Joseph Vitulli, of Somers Point, a daughter, Sept. 8.

MORELLI — To Nicole and Michael Morelli, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 8.

FALKIEWICZ — To Jolene and Joseph Falkiewicz, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 8.

MUMTAZ-KHAN — To Mehwash Mumtaz and Tahir Khan, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 8.

CAAL-YOL — To Ana Cristina Yat Caal and Aluaro Baldemar Bolon Yol, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 9.

WANNOP — To Katryn and Michael Wannop, of Linwood, a daughter, Sept. 9.

CRUZ-TAYLOR — To Emonie Cruz and Ronald Taylor, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 9.

CANNIZZARO-FATH — To Amanda Cannizzaro and Anthony Fath, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 10.

DAVIS-BUCHER — To Hope Davis and Christopher Bucher, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 10.

IBARRA-PEREZ — To Ivy Ibarra and Jay Perez, of Absecon, a son, Sept. 10.

SIMEONE — To Angela and Vincent Simeone, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 11.

BARNES-JONES — To Briana Barnes and Daniel Jones, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 11.

ROBERTS — To Currie and Rory Roberts, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 13.

CLUFF-WILSON — To Kayla Cluff and Caty Wilson, of Cape May, a son, Sept. 13.

BOEHM-DIXON — To Tommilynn Boehm and Christopher Dixon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 14.

WAQAS-AKHTAR — To Misbah Waqas and Waqas Akhtar, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 14.

HASSAN-KHALID — To Zobia Hassan and Shahbaz Khalid, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 14.

McNEILL — To Averie McNeill, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 15.

McSHANE — To Chelsea and Casey McShane, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 15.

