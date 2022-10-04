 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for Oct. 4

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

DALY — To Haley and Matt Daly, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 16.

GRACE-NICHOLAS — To Genesis Grace and Vincent George Nicholas, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 17.

SANJUAN-ALARCON — To Celedonia Sanjuan Jose and Marino Alarcon Sanchez, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 19.

SMITH — To Corynn and Kelcey Smith, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 20.

DELLAS-CAPUTO — To Nicole Dellas and Vincent Caputo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 20.

CAMPELLONE — To Nicole and Nicholas Campellone, of Mullica Township, a son, Sept. 20.

IRWIN — To Amanda and Doug Irwin, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 21.

VASQUEZ — To Tatianna Vasquez, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 21.

SOUTHREY — To Alexandra and Brian Southrey, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 22.

BUHL-McCLAIN — To Elizabeth Buhl and Robert McClain, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Sept. 22.

PLAYFORD — To Kasey and Richard Playford Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Sept. 22.

KURZ — To Alexi and Ryan Kurz, of Matawan, a son, Sept. 23.

LAUREL-NORDABY — To Veronica Laurel and Steven Nordaby, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 24.

PATEL — To Shivaniben Rikul and Rikul Patel, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 25.

Shore Medical Center

ADELIZZI-HENDEE — To Grace Adelizzi and Weston Hendee, of Middle Township, a daughter, Aug. 31.

HOYT-DAVIS — To Mariah Hoyt and Justin Davis, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 7.

TANGHARE-GASKILL — To Alyse Tanghare and Dustin Gaskill, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 8.

MARTINEZ-RODRIGUEZ — To Shayla Martinez and Javier Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 11.

LEITZ-DILKS — To Ariel Leitz and Ryan Dilks, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 12.

GEORGIADIS — To Elizabeth and George Georgiadis, of Linwood, a son, Sept. 15.

PEREZ-VELAZQUEZ — To Jenee Perez and Christian Velazquez, of Ventnor City, a son, Sept. 17.

MESSICK-CHESTER–WING — To Mickela Messick-Chester and Shawn Wing, of Cape May County, a son, Sept. 18.

LOEFFLAD — To Ember and Michael Loefflad, of Villas, a daughter, Sept. 20.

