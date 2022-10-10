 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for Oct. 10

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

DEVER-HERNANDEZ — To Jillian Dever and Nasario Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 24.

HURLEY-GREEN — To Antoinette Hurley and Nolan Green, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 28.

DIAZ-GARCIA — To Lessy Diaz and Ricardo Garcia, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 29.

CAFIERO-TOLAND — To Stephanie Cafiero and Shane Toland, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 29.

SWAIN — To Erica and Michael Swain, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 29.

ROMAN-RAMOS — To Jessica Roman and Angel Ramos, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 29.

KNAPP-SLUSARSKI — To Amanda Knapp and Jared Slusarski, of Williamstown, a son, Sept. 29.

JACKSON-PALOFF — To Victoria Jackson and David Paloff, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Sept. 30.

HUTTER — To Samantha and Michael Hutter, of Pomona, a daughter, Oct. 1.

VELASQUEZ-CRUZ — To Eufemia Velasquez Velasquez and Vicente Cruz Ordura, of Hammonton, a son, Oct. 1.

GRANESE — To Morgan and Vincent Granese, of Ventnor, a son, Oct. 1.

MARTINEZ-MAISONET — To Liliana Martinez and Jose Maisonet, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 1.

PLAYER-JEFFERSON — To Kerry Player and John Jefferson, of Cape May Court House, daughter, Oct. 2.

ANDALORO-PORCO — To Jessica Beckley Andaloro and Mario Porco, of Hammonton, a son, Oct. 3.

BARRADOS — To Lauren and Sergio Barrados, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 4.

Shore Medical Center

DRISCOLL-YOUNG — To Jessica Driscoll and Michael Young, of Green Creek, a daughter, Sept. 20.

KING — To Samantha and Dylan King, of Belleplain, a daughter, Sept. 20.

MOORE-PETTIT — To Carmel Moore and Nicholas Pettit, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 20.

PETRELLA-LeFEVRE — To Shelby Petrella and Anthony LeFevre, of Pleasantville, twins — a daughter and a son, Sept. 25.

BOTTO-BARKSDALE — To Caroline Botto and Michael Barksdale, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 26.

DOHERTY-ANDRADE — To Dorota Doherty and Johan Andrade, of Absecon, a son, Sept. 26.

VOLPE-STRATOTI — To Christie Volpe-Stratoti and David Stratoti, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 27.

SYNIOWYCZ-DENHAM — To Chelsie Syniowycz and Christopher Denham, of Cape May, a daughter, Sept. 28.

COOLEY — To Kelsey and Scott Cooley, of Green Creek, a daughter, Sept. 28.

LEÓN — To Lacey and Kyle León, of Belleplain, a son, Sept. 27.

SMITH-HOOK — To Sade Smith and Nelson Hook, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 29.

BACON-WADDELL — To Nevella Bacon and Jamar Waddell, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 29.

ANDERSON-JOHNSON — To Kalijah Anderson and Antonio Johnson, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 29.

OROZCO — To Shanice and Angel Orozco, of Wildwood, a son, Sept. 30.

VILLANTOY-VARGAS — To Anasky Villantoy-Hauripaucar and Christopher Vargas, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 30.

