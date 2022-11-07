South Jersey hospital births for Nov. 7

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
BROWN — To Jeanean and Michael Brown, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 10.
BUCKLEY — To Baye and Frank Buckley Jr., of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 11.
KIMBERLIN — To Samantha and Matt Kimberlin, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 13.
SMITH-WALLER — To Rasheeda Smith and Timothy Waller, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 14.
WEBB — To Corin and Jon Webb, of Millville, a son, Oct. 14.
PRENDERGAST — To Danielle and Kevin Prendergast, of Linwood, a daughter, Oct. 14.
SALAS-PERALTA — To Ana Salas Aquino and Jose Peralta, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 14.
HEWITT-MORRONE — To Cady Hewitt and Jared Morrone, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 15.
OBRIEN-McDEVITT — To Kaycie Obrien and Justin McDevitt, of North Cape May, a son, Oct. 16.
GONZALEZ-SMITH — To Damaris Gonzalez Mendez and Steven Smith, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 16.
SHARP-SWENSON — To Andrea Sharp and Brian Swenson, of Millville, a son, Oct. 16.
CARACOSTANTAKIS — To Lindsey and Zack Caracostantakis, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 17.
D’ASARO-MATTIA — To Jennifer D’Asaro and Richard Mattia II, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 19.
PELIKAN — To Vicki and Karl Pelikan, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 19.
SZATHMARY-TESTA — To Samantha Szathmary and Anthony Testa, of Sea Isle City, a daughter, Oct. 20.
EMBS — To Molly and Jeremy Embs, of North Cape May, a son, Oct. 20.
ROBINSON-KLEINER — To Wa’leyah Robinson and Timothy Kleiner, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 21.
PODDER-SAHA — To Tanusree Podder and Monojit Saha, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 21.
BROUGHTON — To Catherine and Daniel Broughton, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 22.
MIGLIACCIO-FRANCIS — To Marlaina Migliaccio and Dominic Francis, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 23.
MENDEZ — To Jessica Mendez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 23.
MONTERO-RESTITUYO — To Priscilla Montero Bienvenido and Deleon Restituyo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 23.
GREEN-WALKER — To Charlene Green and Michael Walker, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 24.
HANSEN — To Jillian and Jon Hansen, of Woodbine, a daughter, Oct. 25.
RUIZ-TERRENCE — To Tatiana Ruiz and Bernard Terrence, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 25.
ROBERTS-IRBY — To Kanisha Roberts and William Dugan Irby, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 25.
MOLINA-SALINAS — To Karen Molina and Juan Salinas, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 26.
MANIOTIS — To Victoria and Ioannis Maniotis, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 27.
HARRINGTON — To Erin and Brian Harrington, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 29.
LANHAM — To Tania Lanham, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 29.
LI-WANG — To Xiaoli Li and Kevin Wang, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.
NISTICO — To Sage and Christian Nistico, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 30.
CANNON-JOHNSON — To Mastyylas Cannon and Dewayne Johnson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 30.
WILLIAMS — To Tara and David Williams Jr., of Ocean View, a son, Oct. 31.
Shore Medical Center
PUGA — To Victoria and Eric Puga, of Somers Point, twin daughters, Oct. 3.
COSTELLO-GRAS — To Michelle Costello and Ronald E. Gras III, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 4.
GLANCEY — To Leah and Matthew Glancey, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 4.
SCHEFFLER — To Nicole and Steve Scheffler, of Marmora, a son, Oct. 6.
MURRAY-DAVIS — To Aniya Murray and Alexander Davis, of Woodbine, a daughter, Oct. 11.
SWARTZ-SPELLER — To Kim Swartz and Ryan Speller, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 12.
THORNTON — To Kathryn and Mark Thornton, of Petersburg, a son, Oct. 13.
ESTELLE-BOND — To Aaliya Estelle and Denier Bond, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 17.
MALDONADO-URREA-CHEVERE — To Jennifer Maldonado-Urrea and Norberto Chevere, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.
BURGESS-SCHUCK — To Chloe Burgess and Joseph Schuck, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 19.
VERSAGGI-VANARTSDALEN — To Ariana Versaggi and Frank Vanartsdalen, of Estell Manor, a son, Oct. 20.
WRIGHT — To Jacqulyn and Robert Wright, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 21.
CISNEROS-TINITIGAN — To Darlene Cisneros and Ivan Tinitigan, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 22.
VAN DOREN — To Destinie Van Doren, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 23.
RIVERA — To Kiara Rivera, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 23.
