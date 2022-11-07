South Jersey hospital births for Nov. 7

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BROWN — To Jeanean and Michael Brown, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 10.

BUCKLEY — To Baye and Frank Buckley Jr., of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 11.

KIMBERLIN — To Samantha and Matt Kimberlin, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 13.

SMITH-WALLER — To Rasheeda Smith and Timothy Waller, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 14.

WEBB — To Corin and Jon Webb, of Millville, a son, Oct. 14.

PRENDERGAST — To Danielle and Kevin Prendergast, of Linwood, a daughter, Oct. 14.

SALAS-PERALTA — To Ana Salas Aquino and Jose Peralta, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 14.

HEWITT-MORRONE — To Cady Hewitt and Jared Morrone, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 15.

OBRIEN-McDEVITT — To Kaycie Obrien and Justin McDevitt, of North Cape May, a son, Oct. 16.

GONZALEZ-SMITH — To Damaris Gonzalez Mendez and Steven Smith, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 16.

SHARP-SWENSON — To Andrea Sharp and Brian Swenson, of Millville, a son, Oct. 16.

CARACOSTANTAKIS — To Lindsey and Zack Caracostantakis, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 17.

D’ASARO-MATTIA — To Jennifer D’Asaro and Richard Mattia II, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 19.

PELIKAN — To Vicki and Karl Pelikan, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 19.

SZATHMARY-TESTA — To Samantha Szathmary and Anthony Testa, of Sea Isle City, a daughter, Oct. 20.

EMBS — To Molly and Jeremy Embs, of North Cape May, a son, Oct. 20.

ROBINSON-KLEINER — To Wa’leyah Robinson and Timothy Kleiner, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 21.

PODDER-SAHA — To Tanusree Podder and Monojit Saha, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 21.

BROUGHTON — To Catherine and Daniel Broughton, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 22.

MIGLIACCIO-FRANCIS — To Marlaina Migliaccio and Dominic Francis, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 23.

MENDEZ — To Jessica Mendez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 23.

MONTERO-RESTITUYO — To Priscilla Montero Bienvenido and Deleon Restituyo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 23.

GREEN-WALKER — To Charlene Green and Michael Walker, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 24.

HANSEN — To Jillian and Jon Hansen, of Woodbine, a daughter, Oct. 25.

RUIZ-TERRENCE — To Tatiana Ruiz and Bernard Terrence, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 25.

ROBERTS-IRBY — To Kanisha Roberts and William Dugan Irby, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 25.

MOLINA-SALINAS — To Karen Molina and Juan Salinas, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 26.

MANIOTIS — To Victoria and Ioannis Maniotis, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 27.

HARRINGTON — To Erin and Brian Harrington, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 29.

LANHAM — To Tania Lanham, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 29.

LI-WANG — To Xiaoli Li and Kevin Wang, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.

NISTICO — To Sage and Christian Nistico, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 30.

CANNON-JOHNSON — To Mastyylas Cannon and Dewayne Johnson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 30.

WILLIAMS — To Tara and David Williams Jr., of Ocean View, a son, Oct. 31.

Shore Medical Center

PUGA — To Victoria and Eric Puga, of Somers Point, twin daughters, Oct. 3.

COSTELLO-GRAS — To Michelle Costello and Ronald E. Gras III, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 4.

GLANCEY — To Leah and Matthew Glancey, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 4.

SCHEFFLER — To Nicole and Steve Scheffler, of Marmora, a son, Oct. 6.

MURRAY-DAVIS — To Aniya Murray and Alexander Davis, of Woodbine, a daughter, Oct. 11.

SWARTZ-SPELLER — To Kim Swartz and Ryan Speller, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 12.

THORNTON — To Kathryn and Mark Thornton, of Petersburg, a son, Oct. 13.

ESTELLE-BOND — To Aaliya Estelle and Denier Bond, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 17.

MALDONADO-URREA-CHEVERE — To Jennifer Maldonado-Urrea and Norberto Chevere, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.

BURGESS-SCHUCK — To Chloe Burgess and Joseph Schuck, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 19.

VERSAGGI-VANARTSDALEN — To Ariana Versaggi and Frank Vanartsdalen, of Estell Manor, a son, Oct. 20.

WRIGHT — To Jacqulyn and Robert Wright, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 21.

CISNEROS-TINITIGAN — To Darlene Cisneros and Ivan Tinitigan, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 22.

VAN DOREN — To Destinie Van Doren, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 23.

RIVERA — To Kiara Rivera, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 23.