South Jersey hospital births for Nov. 21

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
SAFULLINA-WATTS — To Albina Safullina and Andrew Watts, of Northfield, twin sons, Nov. 2.
SILVA-JAMISON — To Tiffany Silva and Dashawn Jamison, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 3.
KARINA-COROBCA — To Morozova Karina and Nicusor Corobca, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 3.
HILL-MADERA — To Jessica Hill and Daniel Madera, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Nov. 7.
HYSON-VICENTY — To Mary Hyson and Isaih Vicenty, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 8.
CEASAR-JENKINS — To Jazmine Ceasar and Gregory Jenkins, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 9.
BIBI-ABID — To Uzma Bibi and Muhammad Abid, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 10.
BURKE — To Erin and Edward Burke, of Cape May, a son, Nov. 10.
SABINO-GRAF — To Angelina Sabino and Kyle Graf, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 10.
ACE — To Kengall and Chris Ace, of West Creek, a son, Nov. 11.
MARTINEZ-TORRES — To Rudelania Martinez and Juan Torres Vargas, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 11.
PHOMMATHEP — To Anousin and Phouthackack Phommathep, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 12.
RIVERA-RAMIREZ — To Juliannie Rivera Perez and Daniel Ramirez Valentin, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 12.
RAMOS-SMITH — To Andrea Ramos Perez and Sayyid Smith, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 12.
DESTASIO — To Lauren and Jonathan Destasio, of Hammonton, a daughter, Nov. 12.
CORTES-COLON — To Remileina Cortes and Jose Colon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 13.
PIERCE — To Emily and Joshua Pierce, of Estell Manor, a daughter, Nov. 14.
FLYNN — To Michelle and Jonathan Flynn, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 14.
WEST-MaCLEOD — To Katelyn West and Ryan Macleod, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 15.
HERRERA — To Aislendy Herrera, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 16.
BASS-DAVIS — To Khamayah Bass and Marcus Davis, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 16.
BLASI-MAHON — To Elizabeth Blasi and Christopher Mahon, of Manahwawkin, a son, Nov. 16.
WALTERS — To Jennifer and Robert Walters, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 16.
CARTY-MANSLEY — To Jocelyn Carty and Derrick Mansley, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 17.
