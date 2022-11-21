 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for Nov. 21

Newborn,Baby,In,Hospital
Shutterstock

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

SAFULLINA-WATTS — To Albina Safullina and Andrew Watts, of Northfield, twin sons, Nov. 2.

SILVA-JAMISON — To Tiffany Silva and Dashawn Jamison, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 3.

KARINA-COROBCA — To Morozova Karina and Nicusor Corobca, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 3.

HILL-MADERA — To Jessica Hill and Daniel Madera, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Nov. 7.

HYSON-VICENTY — To Mary Hyson and Isaih Vicenty, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 8.

CEASAR-JENKINS — To Jazmine Ceasar and Gregory Jenkins, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 9.

BIBI-ABID — To Uzma Bibi and Muhammad Abid, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 10.

BURKE — To Erin and Edward Burke, of Cape May, a son, Nov. 10.

SABINO-GRAF — To Angelina Sabino and Kyle Graf, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 10.

ACE — To Kengall and Chris Ace, of West Creek, a son, Nov. 11.

MARTINEZ-TORRES — To Rudelania Martinez and Juan Torres Vargas, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 11.

PHOMMATHEP — To Anousin and Phouthackack Phommathep, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 12.

RIVERA-RAMIREZ — To Juliannie Rivera Perez and Daniel Ramirez Valentin, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 12.

RAMOS-SMITH — To Andrea Ramos Perez and Sayyid Smith, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 12.

DESTASIO — To Lauren and Jonathan Destasio, of Hammonton, a daughter, Nov. 12.

CORTES-COLON — To Remileina Cortes and Jose Colon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 13.

PIERCE — To Emily and Joshua Pierce, of Estell Manor, a daughter, Nov. 14.

FLYNN — To Michelle and Jonathan Flynn, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 14.

WEST-MaCLEOD — To Katelyn West and Ryan Macleod, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 15.

HERRERA — To Aislendy Herrera, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 16.

BASS-DAVIS — To Khamayah Bass and Marcus Davis, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 16.

BLASI-MAHON — To Elizabeth Blasi and Christopher Mahon, of Manahwawkin, a son, Nov. 16.

WALTERS — To Jennifer and Robert Walters, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 16.

CARTY-MANSLEY — To Jocelyn Carty and Derrick Mansley, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 17.

