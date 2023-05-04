AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
PALMER — To Victoria and Nicolas Palmer, of Wildwood, a son, April 6.
SNOWDEN-WILLIAMS-RUSSELL — To Sierra Snowden-Williams and Dominique Russell, of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 6.
RARING — To Emmalynne and Cole Raring, of Somers Point, a son, April 7.
PRICE-FULLARD — To Antwanet Price and Jalen Fullard, of Mays Landing, a son, April 8.
FRANCIS — To Brianna and Harold Francis III, of Williamstown, a son, April 9.
BRASCH-KELLER — To Leann Brasch and Travis Keller, of Galloway Township, a son, April 10.
JAHANGIR-ALI — To Zunaira Jahangir and Zeeshan Ali, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 10.
FOLEY-DIPRIMEO — To Linda Foley and Nicholas Diprimeo, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 10.
WETZEL-GAMBLE — To Amber Wetzel and Christopher Gamble, of Sicklerville, a son, April 11.
COULTER-SCHMITTER — To Rachel Coulter and Karl Schmitter, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, April 11.
MICHEL-BAEZ — To Billy Joe Michel and Joshua Joe Baez, of Hammonton, a daughter, April 11.
SOTELO-DEAL — To Lilliana Sotelo and Charles Deal, of Egg Harbor Township, twin sons, April 12.
LUKER-RILEY — To Kasee Luker and Joseph Riley, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 12.
MEIRELES — To Erica and Leon Meireles, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 12.
FANSLAU — To Dawn and Scott Fanslau, of Linwood, a daughter, April 12.
