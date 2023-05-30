Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

MILLER-HAMPTON — To Biyonka Miller and Terrence Hampton Sr., of Atlantic City, a son, April 27.

MAZZUCA-BYRNES — To Brianna Mazzuca and Matthew Byrnes, of Northfield, a son, April 28.

DELVALLE-PEELER — To Alexsandra Delvalle and Marcus Peeler, of Atlantic City, a son, April 29.

DILULLO — To Brandie and Jacob Dilullo, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, May 1.

DEBARO-FITHIAN — To Elizabeth Debaro and Jason Fithian, of Marmora, a son, May 4.

MARTINEZ-MEJIA — To Marilyn Martinez and Juan Mejia, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 4.

TAPP — To Stephanie and Ian Tapp, of Linwood, a son, May 5.

CHAN — To Katiuska and Kimon Chan, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 5.

MILLER-COWAN — To Andrea Miller and Andrew Cowan, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 6.

ECHOLS — To Brandy Echols, of Pleasantville, a son, May 6.

AFROZ-RASHID — To Keya Afroz and MD M Rashid, of Ventnor, a son, May 7.

FLUHRER-TROMMELEN — To Brenna Fluhrer and Alex Trommelen, of Ocean View, a daughter, May 8.

LAPP — To Christine and David Lapp, of Mays Landing, a son, May 8.

SPENCE — To Anna and Abraham Spence, of Margate, a daughter, May 9.

MARIENSKI — To Hannah and Glenn Marienski, of Port Republic, a daughter, May 10.

THOMAS — To Noelle and Harry Thomas, of Woodbine, a daughter, May 10.

MARTINO — To Jamie and Anthony Martino, of Rio Grande, a son, May 10.

LINDER-MORGAN — To Maliah Linder and Nah’sir Morgan, of Galloway Township, a son, May 11.

MOORE-ROSS — To Vindra Moore and Edward Ross, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 11.

BOLISAY-FERRARO — To Loren Bolisay and Unique Ferraro, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 13.

THOMPSON — To Kseniya and Patrick Thompson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 13.

SYRES-JIMENEZ — To Brittney and Jahn Carl Syres-Jimenez, of Williamstown, a daughter, May 15.

CARRERAS-MURPHY — To Elianys Nunez Carreras and Austin Tyler Murphy, of Woodbine, a son, May 16.

NISHAT-JAMAN — To Yasmin Nishat and MD Jaman, of Atlantic City, a son, May 17.