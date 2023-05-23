Shore Medical Center
GRANT-BERNARD — To Jenna Grant and Brandon Bernard, of Corbin City, a daughter, March 29.
SHOEMAKER-MERCADO — To Corrine Shoemaker and Edwin Mercado, of North Wildwood, a son, April 3.
MULLIN — To Rachel and Patrick Mullin, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 8.
DUNBAR-McNEAL — To Catherine Dunbar and Yamire McNeal, of Cape May, twins — a daughter and a son, April 9.
BURKE — To Maisha Burke, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 9.
REVIEA — To Megan and Robert Reviea Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, April 12.
BENEDETTI-SCHUSTER — To Taryn Benedetti and Joseph Schuster, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 13.
SANTOS-CACERES — To Keana Lozada Santos and Orlando Caceres, of Atlantic City, a son, April 16.
PRON — To Sara and Daniel Pron, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 16.
SHILES — To Palma and Kenneth Shiles, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 18.
WARKER — To Kristin and Todd Warker Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 19.
WALKER-APPLEWHITE — To Tonya Walker and Michael Applewhite, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 25.
ARCHIBALD-VIVARELLI — To Brandy Archibald and Christopher Vivarelli, of Ocean City, a son, April 26.
