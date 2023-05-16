AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
TUNIS-CENAT — To Pascale Tunis and Louis Cenat, of Atlantic City, a son, April 14.
HERRERA-RIVERO-CORRALES — To Karen Herrera and Edgar Rivero-Corrales, of Ventnor, a son, April 14.
DEBENEDETTA-PASSAMONDI — To Kimberly Debenedetta and Dominic Passamondi, of Somers Point, a daughter, April 14.
SWEET-MONCRIEF — To Briana Sweet and Jerry Moncrief, of West Wildwood, a daughter, April 15.
CARUSO-THOMPSON — To Alayna Caruso and Reece Thompson, of Hammonton, a daughter, April 15.
JORDAN — To Tyhessia Jordan, of Sicklerville, a son, April 16.
FIELD-HERNANDEZ — To Kristin Field and Angel Hernandez, of Mays Landing, a son, April 16.
HOLCOMBE — To Leah and Adam Holcombe, of Galloway Township, a son, April 16.
ROBINSON-BOBO — To Daijah Robinson and Rohim Bobo, of Atlantic City, a son, April 17.
TORRES-ESTRADA — To Shannon Torres and Jose Estrada, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 17.
FERNANDEZ — To Jody and Christopher Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 20.
DAVENPORT — To Tannia Davenport, of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 20.
McCLAIN-SHANKS — To Tammy McClain and Darin Shanks Jr., of Pleasantville, a son, April 20.
CRUZ-APARICIO — To Keiry Estefany Castro Cruz and Jose Leonardo Nunez Aparicio, of Atlantic City, a son, April 22.
LOPEZ-MURILLO — To Yessica Lopez and Josue Murillo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 23.
BAKER-WILLIAMS — To Dameerah Baker and Diojuan Williams Jr., of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 23.
GONZALEZ-MAYSSONNETT — To Jaileen Gonzalez and Ramon Mayssonnett, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 23.
