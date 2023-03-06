AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

HUTTER-CORCORAN — To Jessica Hutter and Jack Corcoran, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 14.

ERAZO-HERNANDEZ — To Ana Erazo and Kelvin Hernandez, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 18.

MAGGIO — To Kelly and Nicholas Maggio Jr., of Linwood, a son, Jan. 19.

SIMON-D’AMICO — To Lauren Simon and Matthew D’Amico, of Ventnor, a son, Jan. 19.

RODRIGUEZ-AQUINO — To Yaimy Rodriguez and German Aquino, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 20.

SHANER — To Heather and Mykal Shaner, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Jan. 22.

SMALLS-MILLER — To Breanna Smalls and Harold Miller, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 23.

BEAUFORD-ECHEVARRIA — To Lanaya Beauford and Jose Echevarria, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 23.

CHARLES-MADELON — To Marie Nahomie Charles and Ricardo Madelon, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 24.

LORENZO — To Danielle Hagel and David Lorenzo Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 24.

MUNNI-AHMED — To Afruja Khanam Munni and Suhal Ahmed, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 24.

CRAMSEY-ROLDAN — To Dayna Cramsey and Juan Roldan, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Jan. 25.

FERRIE — To Brittany and Brian Ferrie, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 26.

MATUTE-LODRINTON — To Nancy Leticia Matute and Jose Gustavo Molina Lodrinton, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 26.

PEYNADO-OGUNUIMI — To Daniela Peynado and Raymond Ogunuimi, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 29.

FORD-WOERNER — To Kay Lynn Ford and Gary Woerner, of Brigantine, a son, Jan. 31.

PETERSON-RODRIGUEZ — To Anna Peterson and Jose Rodriguez III, of Hammonton, a son, Feb. 2.

SIKDAR-ALI — To Samapty Sikdar and Mohammed Ali, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 2.

BARRIGHER-BUTCHER — To Claria Barrigher and Omar Butcher, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 4.

LEE-WADDINGTON — To Laura Lee and Brian Waddington, of Villas, a son, Feb. 4.

MONDESIR — To Gerdeline and Eddy Mondesir, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 4.

MARSHALL-CARTER — To Erica Marshall and Darnell Carter, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 6.

DAVIS — To Kalina and Jimmie Davis, of Linwood, a daughter, Feb. 6.

RUIZ-LOPEZ — To Juliana Ruiz Garcia and Arturo Nicolas Lopez Santigo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 7.

RESTITUYO — To Devora De Leon Restituyo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 7.

SANTANA-GAROFALO — To Corinne Santana and Justin Garofalo, of Dorothy, a son, Feb. 8.

CRAVER — To Athena and Chester Craver III, of Cape May Courthouse, a son, Feb. 8.

ROJAS-HILARIO — To Marvel Rojas and Arlenne Hilario, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 9.

HAFNER-KEITHLEY — To Angelina Hafner and Matthew Keithley, of Northfield, a son, Feb. 10.

OLDIS-MARTIN — To Kayla Oldis and Justice Martin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 10.

CICCOTELLI — To Alyssa and Michael Ciccotelli, of Woodbine, a son, Feb. 11.

SHEPPLEMAN — To Charissa and Joseph Sheppleman, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 12.

KIRNER-SEDDON — To Bryanna Kirner and Jon Seddon, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 12.

SHOEMAKER — To Alyssa Gebhardt and Michael Shoemaker III, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 13.

BUSH — To Brenaja Bush, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 14.

HESTON — To Dara and Michael Heston, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 15.