AtlantiCare Regional

Medical Center

LICHTENBERGER-BLOH — To Jessica Lichtenberger and Daniel Bloh, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 28.

ADAMS — To Lauren and Kevin Adams, of Northfield, a son, March 2.

HENDERSON-HARGIS — To Jamie Henderson and Derek Hargis, of Mays Landing, a son, March 2.

ACHESON — To Miranda and Robert Acheson, of North Wildwood, a son, March 3.

RODRIGUEZ-ROMERO — To Tatiana Rodriguez and David Romero, of Absecon, a daughter, March 3.

TAVERAS — To Dariana and Amado Taveras, of Pleasantville, a son, March 3.

CHEUNG-FUENTES — To Bryanna Cheung and John Fuentes, of Somers Point, twin sons, March 7.

PRIESTER-NORWOOD — To Kiki Priester and Richard Norwood, of Mays Landing, a son, March 7.

FERRER-LUGO — To Rossell Ferrer and Francis Lugo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 9.

MULFORD — To Eileen and Brian Mulford, of Marmora, a son, March 9.

MENGERSEN-LAWLOR — To Mandie Mengersen and James Lawlor, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 9.

SUDELL-BALL — To Kathleen Sudell and Daniel Ball, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 10.

HOLLANDER — To Nicole and Nathan Hollander, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 10.

COPPA-JACKSON — To Katelynn Coppa and Isiah Jackson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 10.

GANDOLFI — To Maryellen and Gary Gandolfi, of Galloway Township, a son, March 10.

LUISI — To Paola and Michael Luisi, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 11.

STALWORTH-COURSEY — To Deja Stalworth and Christopher Coursey, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 13.

CRUZ-SERRANO — To Analee Cruz Colon and Brandon Lee Serrano, of Landisville, a daughter, March 14.

JOHNSON-CONTRERAS — To Kateland Johnson and Jose Contreras, of Galloway Township, a son, March 14.