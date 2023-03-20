AtlantiCare Regional
Medical Center
LICHTENBERGER-BLOH — To Jessica Lichtenberger and Daniel Bloh, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 28.
ADAMS — To Lauren and Kevin Adams, of Northfield, a son, March 2.
HENDERSON-HARGIS — To Jamie Henderson and Derek Hargis, of Mays Landing, a son, March 2.
ACHESON — To Miranda and Robert Acheson, of North Wildwood, a son, March 3.
RODRIGUEZ-ROMERO — To Tatiana Rodriguez and David Romero, of Absecon, a daughter, March 3.
TAVERAS — To Dariana and Amado Taveras, of Pleasantville, a son, March 3.
CHEUNG-FUENTES — To Bryanna Cheung and John Fuentes, of Somers Point, twin sons, March 7.
PRIESTER-NORWOOD — To Kiki Priester and Richard Norwood, of Mays Landing, a son, March 7.
FERRER-LUGO — To Rossell Ferrer and Francis Lugo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 9.
MULFORD — To Eileen and Brian Mulford, of Marmora, a son, March 9.
MENGERSEN-LAWLOR — To Mandie Mengersen and James Lawlor, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 9.
SUDELL-BALL — To Kathleen Sudell and Daniel Ball, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 10.
HOLLANDER — To Nicole and Nathan Hollander, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 10.
COPPA-JACKSON — To Katelynn Coppa and Isiah Jackson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 10.
GANDOLFI — To Maryellen and Gary Gandolfi, of Galloway Township, a son, March 10.
LUISI — To Paola and Michael Luisi, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 11.
STALWORTH-COURSEY — To Deja Stalworth and Christopher Coursey, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 13.
CRUZ-SERRANO — To Analee Cruz Colon and Brandon Lee Serrano, of Landisville, a daughter, March 14.
JOHNSON-CONTRERAS — To Kateland Johnson and Jose Contreras, of Galloway Township, a son, March 14.
