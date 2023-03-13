AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
PEREIRA-DUNNE — To Elizabeth Pereira and Louis Dunne, of Barnegat, a son, Feb. 16.
HOOPES-BROWN — To Jennifer Hoopes and Paul Brown, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 16.
CLEMENTE — To Jayme Clemente, of Manahawkin, a daughter, Feb. 17.
CONTRERAS-CASTILLO — To Clivian Contreras Casco and Noe Castillo Funes, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 18.
ALBARRAK-HAGRAS — To Reem Sulaiman Albarrak and Islam Mohammed Hagras, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 18.
COSTA — To Alexis and Theodore Costa, of Marmora, a son, Feb. 18.
MILLER-BAKER — To Jessie Miller and Lindsey Baker, of Cape May, a son, Feb. 18.
BADOS-MEJIA — To Suney Bados Alvarado and Josue Mejia Mejia, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 19.
WATSON — To Nicole and Luke Watson, of Cape May, a son, Feb. 19.
GRAY — To Emily and James Gray, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 20.
FERET — To Ericka and John Feret, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 21.
SCIULLO-MELNICHUK — To Taylor Sciullo and Vlad Melnichuk, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 22.
FIAMINGO — To Jennie and Vincent Fiamingo, of Hammonton, a son, Feb. 23.
BRUCE-LUCAS — To Wadiyah Bruce and Malkolm Lucas, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 23.
ROBINSON — To Nicole and Christian Robinson, of Barnegat, a son, Feb. 24.
HUNTZINGER — To Casey and James Huntzinger, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 25.
RIPA-EASON — To Barbara Ripa and Quintin Eason, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 25.
DORCE-JOSEPH — To Marie Therese Dorce and John Peter Joseph, of Pleasantville, twins — a son and a daughter, Feb. 25.
CABALO — To Ashley and Brian Cabalo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 26.
GARCIA-HERNANDEZ — To Gisela Garcia and Maynor Noel Hernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 27.
