 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for June 6, 2022

  • 0
Newborn,Baby,In,Hospital
Shutterstock

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

LOPEZ-ROMERO — To Nanci Lopez and Dulio Romero, of Pleasantville, a son, May 16.

TORRES-HERNANDEZ — To Julissa Torres Davila and Hector Hernandez Sanchez, of Atlantic City, a son, May 16.

GBAYEE — To Harriette and Eli Gbayee, of Atlantic City, a son, May 16.

PORRECA-COPPERTINO — To Monika Porreca and Michael Coppertino, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 18.

AZAM-MANZOOR — To Farwa Azam and Usman Manzoor, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 20.

GABRIELLE-ANDERSON — To Selena Gabrielle and Kingsley Anderson, of Absecon, a son, May 20.

AL-JUBOORI-AL-YOUSIF — To Amenah Al-Juboori and Yahya Al-Yousif, of Absecon, a son, May 21.

SHAISTA-NAWAZ — To Bibi Shaista and Abid Nawaz, of Northfield, a son, May 22.

People are also reading…

UNDERWOOD-FERRY — To Julianna Underwood and Joseph Ferry Jr., of Hammonton, a son, May 23.

REYES — To Maryanna Reyes Quirindongo, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 24.

COWLEY — To Shannon and Christopher Cowley, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 25.

McKENNA — To Erica and Matthew McKenna, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 25.

ELSONBATY — To Elshaimaa Elsonbaty, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 26.

GUERRO — To Logan and Michael Guerro Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 26.

LABACO-OGLESBY — To Emily Labaco and Charles Oglesby, of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 26.

PLATT-VANSCIVER — To Stephanie Platt and Douglas Vansciver, of Somers Point, a son, May 26.

TALIAFERRO-KNIGHT-McCANTS — To Kyra Taliaferro and Deven Knight-McCants, of Galloway Township, a son, May 26.

SPIRITO — To Megan and Michael Spirito, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 26.

WATTS-WILLIAMS — To Adrianna Watts and Adam Williams, of Galloway Township, a son, May 27.

VASQUEZ-MERCADO — To Catalina Vasquez Juarez and Reynaldo Mercado Laya, of Buena, a daughter, May 27.

JAMISON — To Elsie and Daniel Jamison, of Ocean View, a daughter, May 28.

ELLIS-EDMONDSON — To Lauren Ellis and Dante Edmondson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 29.

SCOTT — To Karla and Matthew Scott, of Pleasantville, a son, May 30.

WHITNEY-FLICK — To Sheila Whitney and David Flick Jr., of Villas, a son, May 30.

SAVINE — To Erica and Justin Savine, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News