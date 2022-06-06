South Jersey hospital births for June 6, 2022

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
LOPEZ-ROMERO — To Nanci Lopez and Dulio Romero, of Pleasantville, a son, May 16.
TORRES-HERNANDEZ — To Julissa Torres Davila and Hector Hernandez Sanchez, of Atlantic City, a son, May 16.
GBAYEE — To Harriette and Eli Gbayee, of Atlantic City, a son, May 16.
PORRECA-COPPERTINO — To Monika Porreca and Michael Coppertino, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 18.
AZAM-MANZOOR — To Farwa Azam and Usman Manzoor, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 20.
GABRIELLE-ANDERSON — To Selena Gabrielle and Kingsley Anderson, of Absecon, a son, May 20.
AL-JUBOORI-AL-YOUSIF — To Amenah Al-Juboori and Yahya Al-Yousif, of Absecon, a son, May 21.
SHAISTA-NAWAZ — To Bibi Shaista and Abid Nawaz, of Northfield, a son, May 22.
UNDERWOOD-FERRY — To Julianna Underwood and Joseph Ferry Jr., of Hammonton, a son, May 23.
REYES — To Maryanna Reyes Quirindongo, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 24.
COWLEY — To Shannon and Christopher Cowley, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 25.
McKENNA — To Erica and Matthew McKenna, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 25.
ELSONBATY — To Elshaimaa Elsonbaty, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 26.
GUERRO — To Logan and Michael Guerro Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 26.
LABACO-OGLESBY — To Emily Labaco and Charles Oglesby, of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 26.
PLATT-VANSCIVER — To Stephanie Platt and Douglas Vansciver, of Somers Point, a son, May 26.
TALIAFERRO-KNIGHT-McCANTS — To Kyra Taliaferro and Deven Knight-McCants, of Galloway Township, a son, May 26.
SPIRITO — To Megan and Michael Spirito, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 26.
WATTS-WILLIAMS — To Adrianna Watts and Adam Williams, of Galloway Township, a son, May 27.
VASQUEZ-MERCADO — To Catalina Vasquez Juarez and Reynaldo Mercado Laya, of Buena, a daughter, May 27.
JAMISON — To Elsie and Daniel Jamison, of Ocean View, a daughter, May 28.
ELLIS-EDMONDSON — To Lauren Ellis and Dante Edmondson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 29.
SCOTT — To Karla and Matthew Scott, of Pleasantville, a son, May 30.
WHITNEY-FLICK — To Sheila Whitney and David Flick Jr., of Villas, a son, May 30.
SAVINE — To Erica and Justin Savine, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 30.
