South Jersey hospital births for June 27

Cape Regional Medical Center

RODIA — To Brandee Lee Rodia and Joseph Rodia, of Villas, a daughter, June 14.

Shore Medical Center

TRUJILLO-SANCHEZ-PELAEZ — To Dulce Trujillo Sanchez and Rafael Pelaez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 6.

DeVICO-DeLUCA — To Lauren DeVico and Michael DeLuca, of Ocean View, a son, May 7.

ADAMS — To Jessica and Kwadre Adams, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, May 9.

JONES — To Keshia Jones, of Wildwood, a son, May 10.

PIMPINELLA-ANAYA — To Samantha Pimpinella and Brendyn Anaya, of Villas, a son, May 12.

CRAIG — To Samantha and Connor Craig, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 12.

BUCKBERG — To Angela and Brian Buckberg, of Northfield, a son, May 12.

BELL-WEAVER — To Autumn Bell and David Weaver, of Ventnor, a daughter, May 13.

VATTHANAVONG-SAPANG — To Tippy Vatthanavong and Raoul Sapang, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 13.

HOUSER-BYRNE — To Karly Houser and Kyle Byrne, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 14.

ROMERO-ADAMES–MANZUETA — To Gleiry Romero-Adames and Francisco Manzueta, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, May 16.

MORRIS — To Darnley and John Morris, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, May 17.

BRITMAN-FULLER-BAMOS — To Kionna Britman and Hassan Fuller-Bamos, of Pleasantville, a son, May 17.

DUTTON-SUNDSTROM — To Sarah Dutton and Shaun Sundstrom, of Ocean View, a son, May 17.

WILLIAMS-MALLORY — To Jailene Williams and Darrick Mallory Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, May 18.

SANCHEZ-PACHECO — To Alexys Sanches and Juan Pacheco, of Atlantic City, a son, May 19.

EBNER — To Rosemary and Nicholas Ebner, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 20.

MORALES-RODRIGUEZ — To Crestao Morales and Jonathan Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, a son, May 21.

EBRAHIMI-HASHIMI — To Mastora Ebrahimi and Ahmad Hashimi, of Ocean City, a son, May 23.

REGGI — To Amanda and Joseph Reggi, of Northfield, a son, May 23.

CHAMPION-HARVEY — To Alicia Champion and Terrance Harvey, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 27.

KARGE — To Joelyn and Shawn Karge, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 29.

