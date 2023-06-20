AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
GRACE — To Taylor and Christopher Grace, of Cape May, a daughter, May 17.
IRIZARRY-WRIGHT — To Shaakira Irizarry and Tyshiek Wright, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 18.
LORENZ — To Rula and Jeffrey Lorenz, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 18.
HINSON-HARDEMAN — To Areesha Hinson and Joshua Hardeman, of Egg Harbor City, a son, May 18.
PHAM-LE — To Nhung Pham and Thanh Le, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 19.
REILLY — To Amanda and Jason Reilly, of Mays Landing, a son, May 19.
VIERA-CAMPOS — To Ashley Viera and Jose Campos, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 19.
ALLEN — To Melissa and Tyree Allen, of Atlantic City, a son, May 19.
ORTEZ-NOLASCO — To Blanca Hernandez Ortez and Pedro Rincon Nolasco, of Vineland, a son, May 24.
GIBSON-ORTIZ — To Julianna Gibson and Juan Ortiz, of Pleasantville, twins — a daughter and a son, May 25.
TORRES-FELICIANO — To Lucy Torres and Joselito Feliciano, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 26.
ELLIS — To Stevi and Brent Ellis, of Brigantine, a daughter, May 26.
PINKERTON — To Samantha and Jeffrey Pinkerton, of Ocean View, a son, May 26.
NUNEZ-RODRIGUEZ — To Awilda Javiela Maria Nunez and Pedro Francisco Alvarez Rodriguez, of Absecon, a son, May 26.
IANNELLO — To Kasey and Patrick Iannello, of Ventnor, a son, May 27.
McKOY-WYMAN — To Kashonda McKoy and Kyshawn Wyman, of Galloway Township, a son, May 27.
SANTIAGO-THOMAS — To Jasmine Santiago and Qawi Thomas, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 28.
COLLIER — To Jailynn Collier, of Egg Harbor City, a son, May 28.
JABLONSKI-FINGER — To Kristin Jablonski and Kurtis Finger, of Ocean View, a daughter, May 28.
SMITH — To Brittany and Brandon Smith, of Ocean City, a daughter, May 29.
CARR-ALFONSO — To Ashley Carr and Christian Alfonso, of Ventnor, a son, May 30.
MIGLIN — To Sarah and Matthew Miglin, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 30.
GARLAND — To Brandi and Nigel Garland, of Atlantic City, a son, May 31.
