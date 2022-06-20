South Jersey hospital births for June 20

AtlantiCare Regional
Medical Center ADAMS-MARINI — To Alyssa Adams and Vincent Marini, of Southampton, a son, May 31.
RUIZ-HILARIO — To Beatriz Ruiz Hernandez and Julio Hilario Morales, of Galloway Township, a son, May 31.
WADDELL-SUAREZ — To Kaytisha Waddell and Joseph Suarez, of Atlantic City, a son, June 1.
SMITH-TROUT — To Lindsey Smith and Matthew Trout, of Woodbine, a daughter, June 2.
SMITH-CARMONA — To Salihah Smith and Jason Carmona, of Pleasantville, a son, June 2.
DAVIDSON-HARTWELL — To Jennifer Davidson and Thomas Hartwell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 3.
DEMRAY-BOHNSACK — To Katie Demray and Sean Bohnsack, of Barnegat, a son, June 4.
People are also reading…
MURPHY — To Linda Murphy, of Atlantic City, a son, June 4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.