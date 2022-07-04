 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for July 4

Newborn,Baby,In,Hospital
Shutterstock

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

COLON-KNIGHT — To Natalee Colon and Nathaniel Knight, of Wildwood Crest, a daughter, June 5.

HARVEY-LAMIN — To Dashaj Harvey and Foday Lamin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 6.

JONES-FENWICK — To Daneejah Jones and Quran Fenwick, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 7.

ALBERTI — To Carolynn and Francis Alberti III, of Absecon, a daughter, June 8.

BOBAK — To Julia and Brian Bobak, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 8.

POKRYWKA — To Genna and Tyler Pokrywka, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 9.

TOLBERT — To Stacy and Derrick Tolbert, of Pleasantville, a son, June 9.

MARICHE-BAUTISTA — To Sania Mariche and Hector Bautista, of Atlantic City, a son, June 8.

BOLLI — To Shelbey and Steven Bolli, of Egg Harbor City, a son, June 9.

WHITEHEAD — To Stephania Whitehead, of Atlantic City, a son, June 10.

RAIMER-GERALD — To Annanitra Raimer and Ray Gerald Jr., of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 11.

DIXON — To Maxine and Omar Dixon, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 13.

GREEN-CAMPOS — To Sha’mira Green and Donte Campos, of Mays Landing, a son, June 14.

MORA-CROWLEY — To Francheca Mora and Deon Crowley, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 16.

CASTOIRE — To Maria and Oscar Castoire, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 16.

ROBLES — To Odalis and Carlos Robles, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 16.

SMITH-WALKER — To Jessica Smith and Montez Walker, of Philadelphia, a daughter, June 16.

ORTIZ — To Narcodalia Ortiz, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 17.

AFZAL-SIKANDAR — To Musassra Afzal and Arbab Sikandar, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 17.

BADER-SUTEDJA — To Nicole Bader and I Gusti Lanang Michael Sutedja, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 17.

SHER-VASSALLO — To Rosie Sher and Vinnie Vassallo, of Margate, a son, June 17.

EVANS-WILLIAMS — To Natasha Evans and William Williams Jr., of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 17.

KHANOM-HOSSAIN — To Tasnim Khanom and Mohammad Hossain, of Atlantic City, a son, June 18.

SAJJAD-HASSAN — To Sadia Sajjad and Sajjad Hassan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 19.

DUNCAN — To Colleen and Benjamin Duncan, of Ocean View, a daughter, June 20.

PATEL — To Sarangi and Henil Patel, of Mays Landing, a son, June 20.

ACOSTA — To Jessica and Axel Acosta, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 20.

DERRY-MILLER — To Sanaiya Derry and Juwan Miller, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 20.

JASLIN-SPELLMAN — To Mackenzie Jaslin and Byron Spellman, of Buena, a daughter, June 21.

Cape Regional Medical Center

BISHOP-GREEN — To Dinasty Damisha Bishop and Aaron Jacob Green, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 26.

CONNORS — To Jamie Harris and Steve Connors, of Dennis Township, a daughter, June 27.

