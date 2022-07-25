 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for July 25

Shore Medical Center

MANERI — To Jaclyn and Anthony Maneri, of Linwood, a daughter, June 20.

THOMPSON — To Alice and Thomas Thompson Jr., of Swainton, a daughter, June 20.

NAVARRETE — To Loris Navarrete, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 23.

OTALVARO-TAPIA — To Daniela Otalvaro Escobar and Jose Tapia Espinal, of Somers Point, a daughter, June 23.

GONZALES-SWEIGART — To Ashley Gonzales and Lawrence Sweigart V, of Pleasantville, a son, June 23.

GRIFFIN — To Justine and Ryan Griffin, of Cape May, a son, June 25.

FELD — To Elizabeth and Dan Feld, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 27.

BACHMAN-WHILDIN — To Kelsey Bachman and Nicholas Whildin, of Dorchester, a daughter, June 28.

SANTANA-VELASCO — To Awilda Valdez Santana and Miguel Velasco, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 29.

RODRIGUEZ-POTTS — To Destiny Rodriguez and Tiaz Potts, of Williamstown, a son, July 1.

CRUZ-WALKER — To Milagros Cruz Hernandez and Sha’mad Walker, of Atlantic City, a son, July 1.

JONES-BACHOFEN — To Catherine Jones and Richard Bachofen, of North Wildwood, a son, July 2.

JOHNSON — To Anna and Austin Johnson, of Cape May Court House, a son, July 5.

NASTASI — To Miranda and Francesco Nastasi, of Longport, a daughter, July 5.

DOUGLAS — To Catherine and Matthew Douglas, of Northfield, a daughter, July 6.

GAMARRA-LORENZO — To Miluska Gamarra-Yanez and Gilbert Lorenzo-Nunez, of Absecon, a son, July 7.

SCHAFFER-McGRATH — To Kimberly Schaffer and Max McGrath III, of West Wildwood, a son, July 12.

KEELER — To Michelle and Jeffrey Keeler, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 12.

OBLEA-SANCHEZ–BIANCO — To Jennifer Oblea-Sanchez and Andrew Bianco, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 12.

CARLINO — To Deborah and Thomas Carlino, of Erma, a son, July 13.

WEINSTEIN-BENNETT — To Lauren Weinstein and Anthony Bennett, of Sea Isle City, a son, July 14.

O’CONNELL-GUTIERREZ — To Kate O’Connell and Juan Gutierrez, of Wildwood Crest, a daughter, July 14.

SARA-SHIHAM — To Lamiya Sara and Ayman Shiham, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 15.

TABER-GOLDBERG — To Michelle Taber and Daniel Goldberg, of Linwood, a son, July 16.

