top story
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for July 18

Newborn,Baby,In,Hospital
Shutterstock

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

WHITE — To Christine and Thomas White, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 22.

GARCIA-LOPEZ — To Aurora Garcia Lopez and Juan Lopez Arcadio, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 22.

HINELINE-FORSHEY — To Amanda Hineline and Henry Forshey, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 23.

LEONARD-HALLOCK — To Kaitlyn Leonard and Adam Hallock, of Galloway Township, a son, June 25.

BURKHART — To Kelsey and Benjamin Burkhart, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 26.

CENTINARO — To Hana and Joseph Centinaro, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 28.

BACA — To Kelley and Santos Baca, of Millville, a son, June 29.

CONTRERAS-CHEESEBOROUGH — To Lucero Contreras and Jamie Cheeseborough, of Atlantic City, a son, June 29.

HAMMIE — To Stephanie and Rakim Hammie, of Galloway Township, a son, June 29.

BALDINI-LYNN — To Mary Baldini and Sean Lynn, of Sea Isle City, a daughter, June 30.

ALA — To Michelle and Valdit Ala, of Galloway Township, a son, July 1.

TROTTA-CARROLL — To Dianna Trotta and Louis Carroll, of Galloway Township, a son, July 1.

PRICE-MAURER — To Elizabeth Price and Mike Maurer, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 1.

HUSTON-THOMPSON — To Lauren Huston and Zack Thompson, of Villas, a son, July 2.

DEBERRY-BORDLEY — To Damaris Deberry and Jonathan Bordley, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 3.

VARELA-JOSEPH — To Natalie Varela and Berthony Joseph, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 4.

SIMON-NICHOLS — To Alexa Simon and Alejandro Nichols, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 4.

CANALE-IRELAND — To Brandee Canale and Douglas Ireland, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 7.

ANDERSON-FRASIER — To Briana Anderson and Rakim Frasier, of Galloway Township, a son, July 7.

HAUSER — To Carrie and Daniel Hauser, of Cape May, a son, July 7.

TALLY-WILLIAMS — To Daveene Tally and Daniel Williams, of Atlantic City, a son, July 7.

RIVERA-MOSES-ROBLES — To Jessenya Rivera and Bertie Moses-Robles, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 8.

HODGES — To Brooke and Robert Hodges, of Cape May Court House, a son, July 8.

LOPEZ-AGUIRRE — To Alejandra Lopez-Aguirre, of Atlantic City, a son, July 10.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

