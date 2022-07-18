South Jersey hospital births for July 18

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
WHITE — To Christine and Thomas White, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 22.
GARCIA-LOPEZ — To Aurora Garcia Lopez and Juan Lopez Arcadio, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 22.
HINELINE-FORSHEY — To Amanda Hineline and Henry Forshey, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 23.
LEONARD-HALLOCK — To Kaitlyn Leonard and Adam Hallock, of Galloway Township, a son, June 25.
BURKHART — To Kelsey and Benjamin Burkhart, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 26.
CENTINARO — To Hana and Joseph Centinaro, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 28.
BACA — To Kelley and Santos Baca, of Millville, a son, June 29.
CONTRERAS-CHEESEBOROUGH — To Lucero Contreras and Jamie Cheeseborough, of Atlantic City, a son, June 29.
HAMMIE — To Stephanie and Rakim Hammie, of Galloway Township, a son, June 29.
BALDINI-LYNN — To Mary Baldini and Sean Lynn, of Sea Isle City, a daughter, June 30.
ALA — To Michelle and Valdit Ala, of Galloway Township, a son, July 1.
TROTTA-CARROLL — To Dianna Trotta and Louis Carroll, of Galloway Township, a son, July 1.
PRICE-MAURER — To Elizabeth Price and Mike Maurer, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 1.
HUSTON-THOMPSON — To Lauren Huston and Zack Thompson, of Villas, a son, July 2.
DEBERRY-BORDLEY — To Damaris Deberry and Jonathan Bordley, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 3.
VARELA-JOSEPH — To Natalie Varela and Berthony Joseph, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 4.
SIMON-NICHOLS — To Alexa Simon and Alejandro Nichols, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 4.
CANALE-IRELAND — To Brandee Canale and Douglas Ireland, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 7.
ANDERSON-FRASIER — To Briana Anderson and Rakim Frasier, of Galloway Township, a son, July 7.
HAUSER — To Carrie and Daniel Hauser, of Cape May, a son, July 7.
TALLY-WILLIAMS — To Daveene Tally and Daniel Williams, of Atlantic City, a son, July 7.
RIVERA-MOSES-ROBLES — To Jessenya Rivera and Bertie Moses-Robles, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 8.
HODGES — To Brooke and Robert Hodges, of Cape May Court House, a son, July 8.
LOPEZ-AGUIRRE — To Alejandra Lopez-Aguirre, of Atlantic City, a son, July 10.
