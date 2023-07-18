AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
BERONIO — To Monica and John Beronio, of Cape May, a daughter, March 6.
TARTAGLIO-PIZZO — To Alexis Tartaglio and Joshua Pizzo, of Millville, a son, June 1.
YACCARINO-WADE — To Toni Yaccarino and Matthew Wade, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 1.
HALLAGAN — To Jessica and John Hallagan, of Egg Harbor City, a son, June 1.
SNOW — To Alexis and Ryan Snow, of Galloway Township, a son, June 2.
FLANAGAN-CANNUSCIO — To Nicole Flanagan and Domenico Cannuscio, of Galloway Township, a son, June 2.
SALERNO — To Jennifer and Michael Salerno, of Linwood, a daughter June 3.
PRESTI-BASSETT — To Lauren Presti and Sean Bassett, of Galloway, a daughter June 5.
AMBREEN-ALI — To Hiba Ambreen and Mir Anwar Ali, of Atlantic City, a son, June 7.
ZURITA-CIRILO — To Marisol Zurita and Dante Cirilo, of Marmora, Upper Township, a daughter June 7.
SUTOR — To Jacquelyn and Edward Sutor Jr., of Linwood, a son, June 7.
CRAWFORD — To Jessica and Jordan Crawford, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 8.
IRAHETA-PEREZ — To Karla Flores Iraheta and Jaime Jossue Abarca Perez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 8.
MEHR — To Stephanie Lubbers-Mueller and Michael Mehr, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 8.
HUBBARD-WILLIAMS — To Dajanea Hubbard and Shahee Williams, of Galloway, a son, June 9.
AKTER-ALAM — To Taslima Akter and MD Jahangir Alam, of Atlantic City, a son, June 11.
WHITAKER — To Crystine and Charles Whitaker, of Villas, Lower Township, a son, June 12.
BASTEDO-SCANLON — To Naomi Bastedo and Jacob Scanlon, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 12.
CASSEL-MUSKETT — To Kierstan Cassel and Christopher Muskett, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 13.
FIGUEROA-CARTAGENA — To Erika Figueroa and Miguel Cartagena, of Atlantic City, a son, June 14.
PETER-LOEWE — Brittany Peter and Michael Loewe, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 15.
EVERETT — To Karen and Kenneth Everett, of Atlantic City, a son, June 16.
APOLINARIO-GONZALEZ — To Marianela Apolinario and Jose Armando Gonzalez, of Absecon, a daughter, June 17.
FALDETTA — To Marissa and Thomas Faldetta, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 19.
SHEPHERD — To Olympia Watson Shepherd, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 19.
CAMP-VANDOREN — To Kira Camp and Zack Vandoren, of Mays Landing, a son, June 20.
MITCHELL — To Kelly and Austin Mitchell, of North Cape May, Lower Township, a daughter, June 21.
JOHNSON — To Gennal and Warren Johnson Jr., of Pittsgrove, a daughter, June 22.
SPIKER-TANGRADI — To Natalie Spiker and Anthony Tangradi, of Cape May, a daughter, June 22.
LUCE — To Jayme and Christopher Luce, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, June 22.
RIVERA-MARTINEZ — To Rixi Ponce Rivera and Anderson Martinez, of Galloway, a daughter, June 23.
POSNA-WILLIAMS — To Morgan Posna and Micheal Williams, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 23.
VELEZ-SANTIAGO-VERA — To Marisol Velez and Edgar Santiago-Vera, of Newfield, a son, June 24.
KRUPA — To Jocelyn and Stephen Krupa, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 28.
McKELVERY — To Jamie and Rick McKelvery, of Northfield, a daughter, June 28.
PAGANO — To Kirsten and Jeffrey Pagano, of Somers Point, a daughter, June 28.
ANDERSON — To Iaisha Anderson, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania, twin sons, June 28 and 29.
RAMOS-PEREZ — To Laura Rivera Ramos and Anthony Jimenez Perez, of Pleasantville, a son, June 28.
FOWLKES-WELLMAN — To Nyasia Fowlkes and Malik Wellman, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 29.
SZAFRANSKI — To Amber and Jason Szafranski, of Ocean View, a son, June 29.
MAYERSON-RICKERT — To Laura Mayerson and Erik Rickert, of Manahawkin, a daughter, June 30.
WITTLAND-HAGAN — To Carli Wittland and William Hagan, of Newfield, a son, June 30.
RODRIGUEZ-MORALES — To Yosselin Rodriguez and Adner Morales, of Atlantic City, a son, June 30.
BRADY — To Annmarie and James Brady, of Hammonton, a daughter, June 30.
JOGA-ABREU-JAMES — To Michell Joga-Abreu and Jeffrey Tabiso James, of Atlantic City, a son, June 30.
NAPPEN — To Alexandra and Philip Nappen, of Marmora, a son, July 1.
PAYNE — To Stephanie and Keith Payne, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 1.
PERALTA-MARTINEZ — To Kaylani Peralta and Jeffrey Martinez, of Landisville, Buena, a daughter, July 2.
McCULLOUGH — To Katrina and Shawn McCullough, of Absecon, a son, July 2.
BROCKMAN-BONAWITZ — To Pamela Milano Brockman and Eric Bonawitz, of Cape May, a son, July 2.
BARNES-EMILEAR — To Sheana Barnes and Gaskov Emilear, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 5.
JACOBS — To Anna and Kevin Jacobs, of Northfield, twin daughters, July 5.
NOGUERAS-ROMAN — To Jazmin Nogueras and Gabriel Roman, of Cape May, a son, July 5.
SMITH-CARTER — To Sabrina Smith and Derrick Carter, of Millville, a daughter, July 5.
GARAY — To Alyssa and George Garay, of Galloway, a daughter, July 6.
KAUR-CHAUHAN — To Gagan Kaur and Ankkur Chauhan, of Manahawkin, Stafford Township, a daughter, July 7.
JAITLY-LAKNANPAL — To Meenakshi Jaitly and Nitish Laknanpal, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 7.
VELAZQUEZ-RIVERA — To Jessica Velazquez and Radames Rivera, of Ventnor, a daughter, July 10.
