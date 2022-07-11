South Jersey hospital births for July 11

Shore Medical Center
LAI — To Alicia and Ted Lai, of Linwood, a son, May 29.
BOLLE — To Zoe and Steven Bolle, of Villas, a daughter, May 31.
JOHNS — To Kirsten and Tristan Johns, of Ocean View, a son, May 31.
DIAZ-BELL — To Ti’yania Diaz and Daniel Bell, of Atlantic City, a son, June 1.
TOMLINSON-MILLER — To Colleen Tomlinson and Jon Miller, of Ocean City, a daughter, June 2.
SANCHEZ-VALENTINE — To Aexandra Sanchez and Jabriel Valentine, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 4.
CASEY — To Maeve and Ian Casey, of Somers Point, a son, June 8.
JANKOWSKI — To Melissa and Andrew Jankowski, of Ventnor City, a daughter, June 9.
COLEMAN-BELTRAN — To Latia Coleman and Felix Beltran, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 9.
GANT — To Alyssa and David Gant, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 9.
GAVIRIA — To Morgan and Bryan Gaviria, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 14.
VENNEL — To Allison and Justin Vennel, of Woodbine, a daughter, June 15.
FREUND-GIANNINI — To Jacqueline Freund and Mark Giannini, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 16.
RASCH — To Casey and William Rasch, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 17.
