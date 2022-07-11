South Jersey hospital births for July 11

Shore Medical Center

LAI — To Alicia and Ted Lai, of Linwood, a son, May 29.

BOLLE — To Zoe and Steven Bolle, of Villas, a daughter, May 31.

JOHNS — To Kirsten and Tristan Johns, of Ocean View, a son, May 31.

DIAZ-BELL — To Ti’yania Diaz and Daniel Bell, of Atlantic City, a son, June 1.

TOMLINSON-MILLER — To Colleen Tomlinson and Jon Miller, of Ocean City, a daughter, June 2.

SANCHEZ-VALENTINE — To Aexandra Sanchez and Jabriel Valentine, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 4.

CASEY — To Maeve and Ian Casey, of Somers Point, a son, June 8.

JANKOWSKI — To Melissa and Andrew Jankowski, of Ventnor City, a daughter, June 9.

COLEMAN-BELTRAN — To Latia Coleman and Felix Beltran, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 9.

GANT — To Alyssa and David Gant, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 9.

GAVIRIA — To Morgan and Bryan Gaviria, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 14.

VENNEL — To Allison and Justin Vennel, of Woodbine, a daughter, June 15.

FREUND-GIANNINI — To Jacqueline Freund and Mark Giannini, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 16.

RASCH — To Casey and William Rasch, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 17.