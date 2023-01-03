South Jersey hospital births for Jan. 3

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
HOLLINGSWORTH-DERIAS — To Sierra Hollingsworth and Brian Derias, of Ventnor, a son, Dec. 9.
TOOKER-COLBURN — To Kailey Tooker and Maurice Colburn, of Westville, a son, Dec. 10.
VAN LIEW-DUNBAR — To Jessica Van Liew and Zachary Dunbar, of North Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 10.
CAMPBELL — To Kamiech and Ricardo Campbell, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 10.
TORRUELLA-VARGAS — To Cheiska Torruella and Enrique Vargas, of Ventnor, a daughter, Dec. 11.
MAGGIO — To Nicoletta and J Daniel Maggio, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 12.
ACQUAVELLA — To Heather and Frank Acquavella, of Tuckerton, a son, Dec. 13.
BRICKHOUSE-WHITEHEAD — To Sha-Drai Brickhouse and Malachi Whitehead, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 15.
VELEZ-WILLIAMS — To Kristene Velez and Dante Williams, of Leesburg, a daughter, Dec. 16.
HEDGEPETH — To Christina and Jason Hedgepeth, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 16.
KEPHART-PITCHERELLO — To Kelly Kephart and Daneil Pitcherello, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 17.
ROBLES-AVILES — To Kimberly Robles and Steven Aviles, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Dec. 18.
MURIEL-PADILLA — To Cynthia Muriel and Jonathan Padilla, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Dec. 18.
FRANKLIN-MANNING — To Marissa Franklin and Dale Manning Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 18.
McGUIRE-SUMMERS — To Selena McGuire and Quron Summers, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 20.
VASQUEZ-ALMONTE — To Noely Vasquez and Fulvio Almonte, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 20.
CONRAD — To Adina and Kyle Conrad, of Marmora, a daughter, Dec. 20.
GUTIERREZ-RIOS — To Maria Gutierrez and Noel Rios, of Hammonton, a daughter, Dec. 21.
NIEVES — To Emily Nieves, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 22.
YOUNG — To Alexxus and Warren Young, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 22.
KURTZ — To Renee and Thomas Kurtz, of Port Republic, a son, Dec. 23.
RICHE-ROMEUS — To Miselaure Riche and Evens Romeus, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 23.
BARNES-PELLEGRINO — To April Barnes and Matthew Pellegrino, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 23.
ALAMEDA-CAMILO — To Jacqueline Alameda and Santos Camilo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 24.
SALABERRIOS-HERNANDEZ — To Odalys Salaberrios and Alfredo Hernandez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 24.
ANAYA-THOMPSON — To Patricia Anaya and Basir Thompson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 24.
BUTTS-NEWSOME-FUNDENBERG — To Apria Butts-Newsome and Gerald Fundenberg, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 25.
MOCK-JOHNSON — To Nadia Mock and Bobby Johnson, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 25.
