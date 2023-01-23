South Jersey hospital births for Jan. 23

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
THOMAS-DORN — To Jurnee Thomas and Scott Dorn, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 1.
MILLER — To Minelva and Grant Miller, of Northfield, a daughter, Jan. 1.
OWENS-VALENTINE — To Madison Danielle Owens and Julian Valentine, of North Cape May, a son, Jan. 2.
SPINELLI-STERR — To Rachel Spinelli and Brad Sterr, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Jan. 2.
JONES-FOWLER — To Kabryni Jones and David Fowler, of Port Elizabeth, a son, Jan. 2.
CONNER — To Cathleen and Ryan Conner, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Jan. 2.
JOHNSTON-CRUZ — To Julie Johnston and Alex Cruz, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 6.
AKARMAN — To Shawna Akarman, of Somers Point, a son, Jan. 7.
STEFANOSKA-MANEV — To Emilija Stefanoska and Zoran Manev, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 7.
WILLIAMS — To Alexis and Kaleem Williams, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 7.
