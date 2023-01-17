South Jersey hospital births for Jan. 17

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
MORONTA-LINARES — To Lisbeth Moronta and Deybi Linares, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 27.
AGESTA — To Achanti Agesta, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 28.
O’HARA — To Ashley and Ryan O’Hara, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 29.
SIRLEAF-RUSS — To Mercy Sirleaf and Lincoln Russ, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 29.
CONTINISIO — To Nicole and Chris Continisio, of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 29.
MANGERUGA — To Olivia and Noah Mangeruga, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 29.
JONES-HADDOCK — To Camellia Jones and Damon Haddock, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 29.
DO-PEREZ — To Cindy Do and Eric Perez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 29.
YA’KIRA-JEROME — To Pike Ya’kira and Holley Jerome, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Dec. 30.
YARBOROUGH — To Jenna and Anthony Yarborough, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Dec. 30.
HAWKINS-WOODALL — To Dominique Hawkins and Daquan Woodall, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 30.
CONTRISCIANI-SCHICK — To Julia Contrisciani and Stephen Schick, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 31.
GRAZIANO-CIRILLO — To Katherine Graziano and Frank Cirillo Jr., of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Dec. 31.
