Shore Medical Center
VERNA — To Marissa and Zachary Verna, of Linwood, a son, Oct. 24.
CONRAD-DUNLEVY — To Kaitlyn Conrad and Thomas Dunlevy Jr., of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 25.
HOWARD — To Jessica and Mark Howard, of Villas, a son, Oct. 25.
CLARE — To Kathryn and Andrew Clare, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 27.
FREEMAN-BLAND — To Jasmine Freeman and Charles Bland, of Cape May Court House, a son, Oct. 29.
CARULLI-MIRANDA — To Shannon Carulli and Jon Miranda, of Ventnor, a son, Nov. 7.
GANNON — To Sherry and Brian Gannon, of Woodbine, a son, Nov. 16.
CHRISTMAN — To Alexis and Christopher Christman, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Dec. 8.
TIERNAN-BAXTER — To Kaitlin Tiernan and Scott Baxter, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 8.
PRASSAS-BALLIAS — To Katherine Prassas and Antonio Ballias, of Stone Harbor, a daughter, Dec. 10.
SOUTHARD — To Christina and Justin Southard, of Tuckahoe, a son, Jan. 3.
PELLEGRINO-BYRNES — To Lauren Pellegrino and Thomas Byrnes, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 5.
STANTON-CARTY — To Michelle Stanton and Christian Carty, of Villas, a son, Jan. 5.
LESZCZYNSKI-WALTER — To Skylar Leszczynski and Matthew Walter, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 5.
RHEIN — To Brittany and Brett Rhein, of Leesburg, a son, Jan. 8.
COLWELL — To Maggie and Robert Colwell, of Dennis Township, a daughter, Jan. 20.
