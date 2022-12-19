South Jersey hospital births for Dec. 19
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
AYARS-MADDEN — To Jessica Ayars and Joseph Madden, of North Cape May, a son, Nov. 17.
WILKERSON — To Jamie and Kirk Wilkerson, of Egg Harbor Township, twins, a son and a daughter, Nov. 18.
McALLISTER — To Ali and Casey McAllister, of Linwood, a son, Nov. 18.
HERNANDEZ-BELLO — To Orpha Hernandez and Leonel Bello, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.
MILLEVOI — To Sofiya and Jacob Millevoi, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 19.
BIANCO-PISANO — To Daniella Bianco and Frederick Pisano, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 21.
MENDOZA-MARTINEZ — To Yesenia Mendoza Castaneda and Martin Martinez Olmedo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 21.
ORTIZ-SPENCE — To Migelis Ortiz and Leshaun Spence, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 23.
MILLER-AIME — To Makayla Miller and Roody Aime, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 24.
SERRIAN — To Tiffany Serrian, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 25.
AMAYA-TEJEDA — To Jayli Amaya Cruz and Nelson Tejeda Garcia, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 26.
MONACELLO — To Tracy and Michael Monacello Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 26.
McMULLEN-BARRETT — To Brittany McMullen and William Barrett, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 28.
MENDEZ-DALEY — To Ieyahnna Mendez and Nathaniel Daley, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 29.
SIMKINS — To Marilee and Andrew Simkins, of Marmora, a daughter, Dec. 1.
FERRERA-ALTERIZ — To Maria Ferrera Herrera and Kediel Alteriz Ayala, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 1.
RENTERIA-MASHURA — To Julianna Renteria and Matthew Mashura, of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 2.
CACERES-MIKULIN — To Maria Caceres Reyes and Pavel Mikulin, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 3.
PRINCE-SCHRODING — To Julia Prince and Andrew Schroding, of Linwood, a son, Dec. 3.
SACCO-ROSADO — To Paige Sacco and Orlando Rosado, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 5.
WATSON — To Samantha and Graham Watson, of Dennis Township, a son, Dec. 7.
ROXAS — To Brittney and Shayne Roxas, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 7.
WARMOTH-ANDERSON — To Haley Warmoth and Nicholas Anderson, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Dec. 7.
CURRY-McCLENNION — To Ciarra Curry and Tashad McClennion, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 7.
BALDWIN — To Roman and Michael Baldwin Jr., of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 8.
AZHAR-KHAN — To Sana Azhar and Imran Khan, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 8.
