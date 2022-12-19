 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with All Season Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for Dec. 19

  • 0
Newborn,Baby,In,Hospital
Shutterstock

South Jersey hospital births for Dec. 19

When a new family member arrives, one of the questions parents ask themselves is where the baby will sleep.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

AYARS-MADDEN — To Jessica Ayars and Joseph Madden, of North Cape May, a son, Nov. 17.

WILKERSON — To Jamie and Kirk Wilkerson, of Egg Harbor Township, twins, a son and a daughter, Nov. 18.

McALLISTER — To Ali and Casey McAllister, of Linwood, a son, Nov. 18.

HERNANDEZ-BELLO — To Orpha Hernandez and Leonel Bello, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.

MILLEVOI — To Sofiya and Jacob Millevoi, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 19.

BIANCO-PISANO — To Daniella Bianco and Frederick Pisano, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 21.

People are also reading…

MENDOZA-MARTINEZ — To Yesenia Mendoza Castaneda and Martin Martinez Olmedo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 21.

ORTIZ-SPENCE — To Migelis Ortiz and Leshaun Spence, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 23.

MILLER-AIME — To Makayla Miller and Roody Aime, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 24.

SERRIAN — To Tiffany Serrian, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 25.

AMAYA-TEJEDA — To Jayli Amaya Cruz and Nelson Tejeda Garcia, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 26.

MONACELLO — To Tracy and Michael Monacello Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 26.

McMULLEN-BARRETT — To Brittany McMullen and William Barrett, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 28.

MENDEZ-DALEY — To Ieyahnna Mendez and Nathaniel Daley, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 29.

SIMKINS — To Marilee and Andrew Simkins, of Marmora, a daughter, Dec. 1.

FERRERA-ALTERIZ — To Maria Ferrera Herrera and Kediel Alteriz Ayala, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 1.

RENTERIA-MASHURA — To Julianna Renteria and Matthew Mashura, of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 2.

CACERES-MIKULIN — To Maria Caceres Reyes and Pavel Mikulin, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 3.

PRINCE-SCHRODING — To Julia Prince and Andrew Schroding, of Linwood, a son, Dec. 3.

SACCO-ROSADO — To Paige Sacco and Orlando Rosado, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 5.

WATSON — To Samantha and Graham Watson, of Dennis Township, a son, Dec. 7.

ROXAS — To Brittney and Shayne Roxas, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 7.

WARMOTH-ANDERSON — To Haley Warmoth and Nicholas Anderson, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Dec. 7.

CURRY-McCLENNION — To Ciarra Curry and Tashad McClennion, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 7.

BALDWIN — To Roman and Michael Baldwin Jr., of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 8.

AZHAR-KHAN — To Sana Azhar and Imran Khan, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 8.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Community Chanukah Celebration

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News