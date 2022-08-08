South Jersey hospital births for Aug. 8

Shore Medical Center
PEDRAZA-OZIEMBLOWSKY — To Sandra Pedraza and Joseph Oziemblowsky III, of Northfield, a son, July 17.
DeFEO — To Nicole and Anthony DeFeo, of Ocean View, a daughter, July 18.
JESPERSEN — To Christine and Crisman Jespersen, of Atlantic City, a son, July 19.
LITTLE — To Nichole and Kevin Little, of Upper Township, a son, July 21.
LIDLE-SEITZ — To Danielle Lidle and Matt Seitz, of Cape May Court House, a son, July 23.
HAMILTON — To Jennifer and BJ Hamilton, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 27.
SPENCER — To Jillian and Michael Spencer, of Dennis Township, a daughter, July 27.
People are also reading…
KOHLER — To Sarah and Marshall Kohler, of Steelmantown, a son, July 27.
FERNANDEZ — To Heather and Alvin Fernandez, of North Wildwood, a son, July 28.
LAUB-ADAMS — To Ericca Laub and William Adams, of Cape May, a daughter, July 29.
LABENZ-PEARSON — To Nikki Labenz and Jon Pearson, of Villas, a daughter, July 30.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.