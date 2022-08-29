South Jersey hospital births for Aug. 29

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
SWETSKY — To Tamilee and Philip Swetsky, of Wildwood, a daughter, July 21.
KERTZ — To Kylie and Casey Kertz, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, July 22.
RUSSO — To Constance and Carmen Russo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 22.
BESU-DISCEPOLA — To Talia Besu and Anthony Discepola, of Millville, a son, July 24.
MOLINA-RIVERA — To Lessy Margoth Gomez Molina and Edin Geovanni Orallanna Rivera, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 24.
MONINGHOFF — To Melissa and Zachary Moninghoff, of Absecon, a daughter, July 26.
PALACIOS-ELIAS — To Lisandra Palacios Garcia and Carlos Elias Velasquez, of Galloway Township, a son, July 27.
KUKSA-HRYNKEVICH — To Vera Kuksa and Yauhen Hrynkevich, of Wildwood, a son, July 27.
RAGLAND-HOLLAND — To Starr Ragland and Dupreme Holland, of Barnegat, a daughter, July 28.
SHAKIR KING — To Melissa and Dante Shakir King, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 29.
PEREZ-SANDOVAL — To Brenda Perez and Hector Arica Sandoval, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 29.
MARQUEZ — To Alyssa and John Marquez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 1.
CURRY-JONES — To Rashawna Curry and Terrence Jones, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 2.
KAENZIG-HIBBERT — To Camryn Kaenzig and David Hibbert, of Absecon, a son, Aug. 2.
BARBER-SALMON — To Rachel Barber and Paul Salmon, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Aug. 3.
COOPER-GRIFFIN — To Jamiyah Cooper and Courtney Griffin, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 5.
McCLOSKEY-FRYE — To Amber McCloskey and Richard Frye, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 5.
ROESCH — To Teresa and Tyler Roesch, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 6.
CHAVEZ — To Destiney Chavez, of Manville, a son, Aug. 6.
DYER-BENITEZ — To Harley Dyer and Jarold Benitez, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 7.
HOLON — To Christina and Michael Holon, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 8.
EWEND-MONAGLE — To Elizabeth Ewend and Corey Monagle, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 8.
ARCIGA-MARTINEZ — To Yahairy Arciga Valdivia and Francisco Martinez Ordaz, of Hammonton, a daughter, Aug. 9.
DAVIS-RADCLIFFE — To Allegra Davis and Steven Radcliffe, of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 9.
GUZMAN-PERALTA — To Nicole Guzman and Eduardo Peralta, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 10.
McCLURE-DEMUSZ — To Morgan McClure and Dominic Demusz, of Cape May, a son, Aug. 10.
REAVES-BECKETT — To Jasmine Reaves and Tyrique Beckett, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 11.
VASQUEZ-GALVEZ — To Ana Vasquez and Carlos Galvez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Aug. 13.
BRANTLEY — To Ny’jaia Brantley, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 13.
KESSELLY-KONNEH — To Mawatta Kesselly and Vally Konneh, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 14.
GUARINI-PARSONS — To Alyssa Guarini and Nicholas Parsons, of Cape May Courthouse, a daughter, Aug. 14.
BLISS — To Bridgitte and Nicholas Bliss, of Port Republic, a son, Aug. 14.
NOLAN-PACHECO — To Caitlin Nolan and Marco Pacheco, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 15.
CANTONA — To Priscilla and Alvin Cantona, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Aug. 15.
PEDRAZA-LARRAGA — To Jennifer Pedraza and Alvaro Larraga, of Ocean City, a daughter, Aug. 16.
SKAE — To Kelly and Daniel Skae, of Linwood, a daughter, Aug. 17.
YENGO-GORDON — To Shiela Yengo and Robert Gordon, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 17.
MARTINEZ-BELTRAN — To Carmen Martinez and Jonathan Beltran, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 18.
LICHTENSTEIN — To Alexandra and Matthew Lichtenstein, of Northfield, a son, Aug. 18.
SELLERS-MORGAN — To Arianne Sellers and Justin Morgan, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 18.
LUCKY-THOMAS — To Tahkirah Lucky and Jayce Thomas, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 18.
DERIGGI — To Taylor and Nicolas Deriggi, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 19.
NOYOLA-RUIZ — To Leticia Noyola and Omar Ruiz Rojas, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Aug. 19.
WILCOX-CHRISTOPHER — To Eden Wilcox and James Christopher, of Buena, a daughter, Aug. 20.
LEVENSKI-MYERS — To Alysha Levenski and Christian Myers, of Northfield, a daughter, Aug. 20.
