top story
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for Aug. 22

Shore Medical Center

SUMMERS-MASCHIO — To Jessica Summers and Jim Maschio, of North Wildwood, a son, Aug. 4.

POPP-GERVASINI — To Megan Popp and Brandon Gervasini, of Somers Point, a daughter, Aug. 7.

GILBERT — To Ashley and Brad Gilbert, of Cape May, a son, Aug. 8.

RYAN — To Melinda and Russell Ryan, of Ocean View, a son, Aug. 8.

DEIBERT — To Gina and Ian Deibert, of Smithville, a son, Aug. 10.

GARBUTT — To Carly and Brian Garbutt, of Beesley’s Point, a daughter, Aug. 10.

CONOVER-BROADNAX — To Cambra Conover and Alijah Broadnax, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Aug. 11.

HEINTZ-DIFFENDERFER — To Kelsey Heintz and Gerald Diffenderfer Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 15.

