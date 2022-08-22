South Jersey hospital births for Aug. 22

Shore Medical Center
SUMMERS-MASCHIO — To Jessica Summers and Jim Maschio, of North Wildwood, a son, Aug. 4.
POPP-GERVASINI — To Megan Popp and Brandon Gervasini, of Somers Point, a daughter, Aug. 7.
GILBERT — To Ashley and Brad Gilbert, of Cape May, a son, Aug. 8.
RYAN — To Melinda and Russell Ryan, of Ocean View, a son, Aug. 8.
DEIBERT — To Gina and Ian Deibert, of Smithville, a son, Aug. 10.
GARBUTT — To Carly and Brian Garbutt, of Beesley’s Point, a daughter, Aug. 10.
CONOVER-BROADNAX — To Cambra Conover and Alijah Broadnax, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Aug. 11.
HEINTZ-DIFFENDERFER — To Kelsey Heintz and Gerald Diffenderfer Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 15.
