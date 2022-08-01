South Jersey hospital births for Aug. 1

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
CRUZ-JUAREZ — To Evelyn Cruz Oro and Lorenzo Juarez Alvarez, of Somers Point, a son, July 11.
KENT-SERRANO — To Ryan Kent and Edwin Serrano, of West Newark, a son, July 11.
NIEVES-RAMSEUR — To Kiara Nieves and Charles Ramseur, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 12.
LOEFFLAD — To Brielle and David Loefflad, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 13.
MORGENWECK — To Samantha and Kyle Morgenweck, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 14.
PAXTON-DALRYMPLE — To Taylor Paxton and John Dalrymple, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 15.
MILBURN — To Danielle St. Clair and Robert Milburn, of Sea Isle City, twin daughters, July 15.
REAVES-JONES — To Narsheka Reaves and Xavier Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 16.
BIBI-ZAMAN — To Mariam Bibi and Kashif Zaman, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 17.
MORALES — To Mariam and Arno Morales, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 17.
LAWLOR-BOGUSHEFSKY — To Kaitlyn Lawlor and Anthony Bogushefsky, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 17.
SEONG-JI — To Eunji Seong and Tony Ji, of Absecon, a daughter, July 17.
SANDBERG — To Jessica Sandberg, of Absecon, a daughter, July 18.
LOOS — To Lindsey and George Loos, of Marmora, a daughter, July 19.
