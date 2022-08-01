 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
AREA BIRTHS

South Jersey hospital births for Aug. 1

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

CRUZ-JUAREZ — To Evelyn Cruz Oro and Lorenzo Juarez Alvarez, of Somers Point, a son, July 11.

KENT-SERRANO — To Ryan Kent and Edwin Serrano, of West Newark, a son, July 11.

NIEVES-RAMSEUR — To Kiara Nieves and Charles Ramseur, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 12.

LOEFFLAD — To Brielle and David Loefflad, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 13.

MORGENWECK — To Samantha and Kyle Morgenweck, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 14.

PAXTON-DALRYMPLE — To Taylor Paxton and John Dalrymple, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 15.

MILBURN — To Danielle St. Clair and Robert Milburn, of Sea Isle City, twin daughters, July 15.

REAVES-JONES — To Narsheka Reaves and Xavier Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 16.

BIBI-ZAMAN — To Mariam Bibi and Kashif Zaman, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 17.

MORALES — To Mariam and Arno Morales, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 17.

LAWLOR-BOGUSHEFSKY — To Kaitlyn Lawlor and Anthony Bogushefsky, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 17.

SEONG-JI — To Eunji Seong and Tony Ji, of Absecon, a daughter, July 17.

SANDBERG — To Jessica Sandberg, of Absecon, a daughter, July 18.

LOOS — To Lindsey and George Loos, of Marmora, a daughter, July 19.

