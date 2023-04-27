Shore Medical Center
O’NEAL-SHOUGH — To Samantha O’Neal and Thomas Shough, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 29.
BETZ — To Jacqueline and Zach Betz, of Ocean City, a daughter, Feb. 17.
BRENNAN-DeLONG — To Carolanne Brennan and Jason DeLong, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Feb. 24.
MAGINN-MILLER — To Gina Maginn and Eric Miller, of North Cape May, a daughter, Feb. 28.
GONZALEZ-DONNELLY — To Jennifer Gonzalez and Michael Donnelly, of Villas, a daughter, March 21.
CURRY — To Stephanie and William Curry, of Northfield, a daughter, March 23.
ERRICKSON — To Michelle and Barry Errickson Sr., of Cape May Court House, a son, March 23.
DANGAL — To Soniya and Sujan Dangal, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 24.
