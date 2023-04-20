AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
NEWAGO — To Victoria and Ethan Newago, of Barnegat Township, a daughter, March 16.
JORDAN-VANAMERONGEN — To Alyssa Jordan and Matthew Vanamerongen, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 17.
WALK-WILLIAMSON — To Jennifer Walk and Edward Williamson, of Hammonton, a daughter, March 17.
VENDENBERG — To Stephanie and Chris Vendenberg, of Northfield, a son, March 18.
BAI-KUMAR — To Joti Bai and Naresh Kumar, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 18.
OTT-SULIGUIN — To Roxy Ott and Jerlan Suliguin, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 18.
TORRES-TOZER-MURPHY — To Aracelyz Torres and Joseph Tozer-Murphy, of Woodbine, a daughter, March 19.
People are also reading…
MENJIVAR-GONZALEZ-JIMENEZ — To Maria Menjivar and Emilio Gonzalez-Jimenez, of Wildwood, a son, March 20.
ARENA — To Rachel and Nicholas Arena, of West Cape May, a daughter, March 21.
DONOFLIO-SCALZO — To Jessica Donoflio and Rocco Scalzo, of Cape May Court House, a son, March 21.
DURANTE — To Jeannifer and Marc Durante, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 23.
TARIN-AHMED — To Mst Afsana Tarin and Rakib Ahmed, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 24.
SANDOVAL — To Flora Sandoval, of Atlantic City, a son, March 25.
CONWAY-WILLIAMSON — To Autumn Conway and Trevor Williamson, of Salem, a son, March 26.
O’NEILL — To Devon O’Neill, of Villas, a daughter, March 27.
TRUONG-LEE — To Thi Truong and Bobby Lee, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 28.
POYNOR — To Dana and Tyler Poynor, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 28.
RIVERA — To Andrea and Jefrie Rivera, of Vineland, a son, March 30.
VOGDES-PEREZ — To Amanda Vogdes and Julian Perez, of Cape May, a daughter, March 30.
RODIA — To Mariah and Cullin Rodia, of Cape May, a son, March 30.
ROMAN-DEJESUS — To Alicia Roman and Jose DeJesus, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 31.
DOBLEMAN — To Nicole and Matthew Dobleman, of Mays Landing, a son, March 31.
DELCHER-AILES — To Kathryn Delcher and Drew Ailes, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 31.
SIMMS-ANDERSON — To Carlease Simms and Jaron Anderson, of Atlantic City, a son, April 1.
HOLDEN — To Shadequiah Holden, of Atlantic City, a son, April 3.
NIXON — To Siani Nixon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 2.
HILEN-MIRANDA — To Reis Hilen and Elionildo Miranda, of Galloway Township, a son, April 3.
SIKORYAK — To Kristen and Josh, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 4.
REILLY — To Jennifer and Robert Reilly, of Mays Landing, a son, April 4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.