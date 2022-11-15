South Jersey Holocaust Coalition to host free workshop Dec. 5

VINELAND — The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition will host a free workshop Dec. 5 at the Vineland Public Schools' Landis Administrative Building about the impact of starvation and disease before and after the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp.

The workshop is hosted by the coalition in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties and the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.

The Buchenwald camp subjected prisoners to nutritional insufficiency and disease from the time it was opened by the Nazis in 1937 to its liberation by the United States in April 1945.

U.S. Army medic Tim Kiniry, 99, entered the Buchenwald camp after its liberation and will introduce the "You Couldn't Grasp It All!" workshop about disease and starvation at one of the largest concentration camps in Germany during World War II.

Kiniry will give attendees insights on his personal experiences with the survivors, who if liberated died from disease or over-consumption of food despite medics being present, and the lessons people can learn about the treatment of the prisoners.

Donald Marsh, an expert on the phenomenon of “refeeding syndrome,” will discuss nutrition both before and after liberation.

The workshop will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Professionals can earn three professional development hours granted by the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.

Registration is required by Dec. 1 at holocaustcoalition.com.