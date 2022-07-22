South Jersey hits the ice to beat the heat

ATLANTIC CITY — Having lived at the Jersey Shore her whole life, there's no place Tara Tangney would rather spend her time staying clear of the summer heat than the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

"There's no other place colder," said Tangney, 35.

The Upper Township Elementary School teacher was one of about six people escaping Friday's scorching temperatures by gliding on the rink's freshly smoothened ice sheet.

Friday was the fifth-straight day inland temperatures reached the 90s, surpassing the definition of a heat wave in the Northeast, which is three or more days with highs at or above 90.

At Atlantic City International Airport, the thermometer rose as high as 97 degrees Wednesday, a mark not seen last year.

The heat wave is expected to last until Monday, an eight-day stretch. That will be the longest stretch since June 28 to July 5, 2018, and will be the 17th time in the 79-year history of airport observations to achieve that.

Herds of beachgoers headed to the ocean looking for relief from the summer sizzle, but those comfortable in the climate-controlled Skate Zone said the ice is better than the sand.

During the summer, Tangney comes to the rink at least three days a week, saying it beats the crowded beaches.

Besides the cooler temperatures inside the rink, she cherishes spending time on the ice as a skating mentor.

On Friday, Sarah Parkhurst drove more than an hour from Elmer, Salem County, to join Tangney, from whom she takes private skating lessons.

Tangney is a coach with the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, whose home ice is the Skate Zone.

"Especially on 90-degree days when it's really humid, why would you want to bake out there on the sand when you come here and be cool?" said Parkhurst, 44, who's also a school bus driver.

Hockey manager Mike Hancharik said more people are attracted by the ocean in summer, so open skating is usually quiet. But hockey programs and other events typically draw the summer crowds, he said.

"Once the kids are back in school and it's cooler outside, that takes away the beach option, said Hancharik, adding Atlantic City residents can enjoy public skating for free on Fridays and Sundays in the summer.

At the shore, Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City bounced between comfortable and very warm. Cooling sea breezes Monday and Thursday kept highs in the low 80s. However, it climbed into the upper 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The average high was 81 degrees.

Despite the heat, the ocean got cooler as the week went on. On Monday, Atlantic City's Steel Pier registered a 73-degree water temperature. On Friday, it was 57 degrees. The south to southwest winds downwelled the warmer surface water to the sea floor, allowing for the frigid water from the ocean depths to rise.

Besides the daytime heat, overnight temperatures have remained mild. Overnight low temperatures have been no lower than 74 degrees during the week at the airport and 72 degrees at the marina.

South Jersey's week of unbearable temperatures is part of a larger heatwave threatening the Northeast and Deep South. Temperatures were expected to stay at uncomfortable levels from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Boston.

As some temperatures neared 100 degrees, millions of Americans sought comfort by staying in the shade of homes or in air-conditioned offices, and cooled themselves in fountains, at beaches or in cooling centers.