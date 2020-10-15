South Jersey high school football programs turn to live streams to give access to fans amid COVID-19 restrictions

+6 Barnegat grad Cinjun Erskine assistant coach at top-ranked IMG in Florida The urge to start coaching football started at an early age for Cinjun Erskine.

For Matt Ulmer, who has produced online high school football game streams for years, this year has been very different.

“In the past, I would always choose what I felt was the 'Game of the Week,' whereas this year I'm focused on the MRHS and OCHS (Ocean City High School) games because they asked me to jump on board," said Ulmer, of Ocean City. "As to demand and numbers, that's a tough one to answer because the channel has such a following that no matter what we do will generate great viewership."

So far this season, Ulmer has produced and streamed four games, which have averaged more than 3,000 views each, according to his YouTube channel. Ulmer will livestream the Pleasantville at Mainland game Friday night and the Ocean City at Cedar Creek game Saturday.

"The one thing I've always strived to do was give the kids of our communities the best product in the state because we are buried at the end of the world down here. Some schools have reached out, not necessarily for me to do it for them but more to pick my brain as what to do," Ulmer said. "The schools that participate in my channel's broadcasts know what they are getting, and for the most part the kids are excited to be a part of it."