South Jersey high school football programs turn to live streams to give access to fans amid COVID-19 restrictions

Dan Hollingsworth is not a computer guy.
But the 48-year-old Sicklerville resident is key to St. Joseph Academy fans being able to watch their beloved Wildcats football this season while fan access to stadiums is reduced because of COVID-19.
Hollingsworth, who has a son on the St. Joe football team, broadcasts Wildcat games through Half Pint Productions' YouTube channel.
"I used to do the highlight video for the football, and at St. Joe it basically becomes your job for life," Hollingsworth said. "There was a need with the concerns about who was going to be allowed in.”
Around South Jersey, cameras and the internet are taking on extra importance during this high school football season. With COVID-19 limiting capacity at games, live streaming is the only way some fans will be able to see their local teams play.
Streaming services like YouTube, Facebook and Hudl have become fixtures of high school football fans' vocabularies.
Last season, only a couple of schools offered livestreams of their games, but now high school football fans can hang out on their couch and watch a number of game streams, almost like an NFL Sunday Ticket for high school football.
"Livestreaming was a luxury in the past, now it’s a necessity," said Mike Gatley, Mainland Regional High School's athletic director. "We want people to be able to watch their kids play."
In September, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said it would follow state guidance and limit attendance at outdoor events to 500 people. Some schools are allowing just families of players, band members or cheerleaders. Others are offering tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.
"It was something that was always taken for granted around the city, but now it takes on more importance," said Gia Messore, public information officer for the Vineland School District.
The Vineland district has extensive access to local education/government TV channels — Channel 9 on Comcast and Channel 41 on Verizon FiOS.
The district broadcasting program produces more than 400 hours of content a year, including Vineland football games.
The network also shows other sports, Board of Education meetings and other districtwide events.
Traditionally, Vineland sees a rise in online viewers for football games as the weather starts to get colder, Messore said. A typical game can have 100 to 200 views on YouTube and 1,000 to 2,000 on Facebook.
"I'm expecting to see the same thing this year," Messore said.
For Matt Ulmer, who has produced online high school football game streams for years, this year has been very different.
“In the past, I would always choose what I felt was the 'Game of the Week,' whereas this year I'm focused on the MRHS and OCHS (Ocean City High School) games because they asked me to jump on board," said Ulmer, of Ocean City. "As to demand and numbers, that's a tough one to answer because the channel has such a following that no matter what we do will generate great viewership."
So far this season, Ulmer has produced and streamed four games, which have averaged more than 3,000 views each, according to his YouTube channel. Ulmer will livestream the Pleasantville at Mainland game Friday night and the Ocean City at Cedar Creek game Saturday.
"The one thing I've always strived to do was give the kids of our communities the best product in the state because we are buried at the end of the world down here. Some schools have reached out, not necessarily for me to do it for them but more to pick my brain as what to do," Ulmer said. "The schools that participate in my channel's broadcasts know what they are getting, and for the most part the kids are excited to be a part of it."
Some streams use advertising revenue to offset their production costs.
Every game poses a different issue when broadcasting, Hollingsworth said.
"The original plan was to do only home games," Hollingsworth said. "But that changed last week when we broadcasted from the Pleasantville visiting stands. This is a very unusual season."
