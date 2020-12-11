South Jersey health officials quelling fears, preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pfizer vaccine, which has already begun being administered in the U.K., is one of two awaiting FDA emergency use approval. The other, by Moderna, is expected to be considered next. Both are administered in two doses about a month apart.

Even with approval, public confidence in the vaccine has wavered. According to the Pew Research Center, as of Dec. 3, 60% of Americans said they would take the vaccine while 2 in 10 would not, even after others receive it and more information is known about it.

An informal survey of shoppers at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City Friday afternoon showed most respondents were opposed to the vaccine or needed more information.

Murphy: State could see 12,000 COVID-19 cases per day in January in worst-case scenario The number of daily COVID-19 cases in New Jersey could double or triple in the coming weeks …

John Bucci, 56, of Atlantic City, a special education teacher’s aide at Atlantic City High School, said he wouldn’t take it because there are too many vaccines being developed right now.

“It’s not just the U.S. that has a vaccine, but many other countries. I don’t know which one should I trust, or which one is going to work,” he said.

Jeff Ronalo, 52, of Pittsburgh, was one of the few who said he would take it.