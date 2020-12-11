South Jersey health officials quelling fears, preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations

TRENTON — While administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey is still days away, hospitals and health officials statewide are readying for its anticipated federal approval and working to provide public confidence amid concerns over safety.
“The vaccines that are working through the approval process provide our best chance to return life to normal as quickly as possible and most importantly will save lives,” Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas said.
About 650,000 front line workers in health care and long-term care facilities are eligible for the state’s first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, including licensed health care workers, hospital volunteers, health care office staff such as receptionists, lab technicians, consultants or contractors, and school nurses.
On Thursday, a panel of advisers recommended the Food and Drug Administration grant emergency use authorization for a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech. FDA staff members told The Associated Press they expect to issue a decision within days of Thursday’s meeting, possibly as early as Saturday, though the White House on Friday pushed for a faster turnaround.
“Should the FDA grant its approval, we anticipate the first shipment of this vaccine in the next few days,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during a media briefing. “When that occurs, we will let you know, but certainly no one can dampen the real senses that we are now in the opening acts of the end of this pandemic. … We can finally begin to sense the end in real time.”
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli on Friday laid out the next steps for the vaccine approval once the FDA gives the green light.
“After the EUA (emergency use authorization) is issued, six hospitals in our state will receive what we call pre-positioned doses,” she said — about 76,000 split among the six yet-to-be-named hospitals.
Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold an emergency meeting Sunday to make a recommendation that the CDC accept the committee’s guidelines for distribution. Once the CDC guidelines are accepted and published, Persichilli said, “the actual distribution of the vaccine to the initial eligible population can begin within 24 hours.”
Brian Cahill, spokesman for Shore Medical Center, said the Somers Point hospital is anticipating delivery of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday.
“We have a process in place to help ensure we protect those that need the vaccine first, starting with those staff members who have direct patient contact,” Cahill said.
Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond said she is pleased with the advisory panel’s recommendation to the FDA.
“This endorsement paves the way for a final decision by the FDA. With this EUA, mass vaccinations may begin very soon of frontline heath care workers and nursing home residents,” Diamond said, adding she is hopeful Moderna’s vaccine will follow the same path. “This good news could not have come at a more needed time as cases in our county and throughout the state continue to increase and the colder weather and seasonal holidays bring residents indoors and closer together.”
The Pfizer vaccine, which has already begun being administered in the U.K., is one of two awaiting FDA emergency use approval. The other, by Moderna, is expected to be considered next. Both are administered in two doses about a month apart.
Even with approval, public confidence in the vaccine has wavered. According to the Pew Research Center, as of Dec. 3, 60% of Americans said they would take the vaccine while 2 in 10 would not, even after others receive it and more information is known about it.
An informal survey of shoppers at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City Friday afternoon showed most respondents were opposed to the vaccine or needed more information.
John Bucci, 56, of Atlantic City, a special education teacher’s aide at Atlantic City High School, said he wouldn’t take it because there are too many vaccines being developed right now.
“It’s not just the U.S. that has a vaccine, but many other countries. I don’t know which one should I trust, or which one is going to work,” he said.
Jeff Ronalo, 52, of Pittsburgh, was one of the few who said he would take it.
“I think it would be safe,” Ronalo said. “It’ll cut down the chances of me getting COVID or spreading it. I’m one of those people that gets a flu shot every year, so I’d feel safe getting it.”
Diamond said the Atlantic County Health Department is anticipating vaccine hesitancy in the community.
“The Division of Public Health will continue to work closely with the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to share valid information with our residents and dispel any myths or misinformation about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” she said. “During the course of the mass immunization campaign, we believe the benefits of the vaccine will be realized with a reduction in cases and the absence of COVID-19 in those who are vaccinated.”
Thomas said vaccines up for emergency use authorization “have gone through a rigorous review as any other vaccine would.”
Persichilli said the state is still in the midst of determining prioritization of essential workers for the next phase of vaccinations, based on preservation of services essential to COVID-19 response and the overall functioning of society, those unable to work from home who have the highest exposure risk, and mitigating any health inequities.
She said she knows there will be a limited amount of the vaccine for several months but hopes to have 70% of state residents vaccinated in six months
“Our objective is that no vaccine be left on the shelf,” she said.
Press intern Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.
