South Jersey health departments begin COVID-19 vaccination roll-out

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to eligible community health care workers early next week at Atlantic Cape Community College, County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday.

“This week we are vaccinating those who will be administering the vaccine at our clinics, including public health staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers in addition to community emergency responders who will be supporting this effort,” Levinson said.

Vaccinations will start Tuesday for qualified health care workers and appointments can be made at aclink.org. Walk-ins will not be accepted, Levinson said.

About 650,000 New Jersey residents are considered eligible for the first round of coronavirus vaccinations, according to the state. County health departments across the state have been asked to provide the vaccine to community health care workers who have not been vaccinated through their employer or other provider.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health has received a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine but anticipates receiving more before Tuesday, Levinson said.