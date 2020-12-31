South Jersey health departments begin COVID-19 vaccination roll-out

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to eligible community health care workers early next week at Atlantic Cape Community College, County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday.
“This week we are vaccinating those who will be administering the vaccine at our clinics, including public health staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers in addition to community emergency responders who will be supporting this effort,” Levinson said.
Vaccinations will start Tuesday for qualified health care workers and appointments can be made at aclink.org. Walk-ins will not be accepted, Levinson said.
About 650,000 New Jersey residents are considered eligible for the first round of coronavirus vaccinations, according to the state. County health departments across the state have been asked to provide the vaccine to community health care workers who have not been vaccinated through their employer or other provider.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health has received a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine but anticipates receiving more before Tuesday, Levinson said.
"We plan to share as much information as we receive to keep everyone apprised,” Levinson said. “Keep in mind, however, that these vaccine distribution plans depend largely on the availability of vaccine from our federal and state governments, and we must distribute the vaccine in accordance with their guidance for priority populations.”
In Ocean County, the health department began its vaccination clinics last week on a small scale, and this week rolled out a larger clinic at Toms River High School North.
“It’s going very well,” said Ocean County Public Health Coordinator Daniel Regenye, who reported no issues or allergic reactions to date for those vaccinated. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Regenye said the Ocean County Health Department received its first shipment of 1,500 of the Moderna vaccine Dec. 23. As of Thursday, they expect to have vaccinated 850 eligible health care workers who are not receiving the vaccine through a hospital or long-term care facilities.
“Right now, because it’s in limited supply, it’s being targeted to certain providers,” Regenye explained about the vaccine distribution.
In addition to Ocean County Health Department, the Ocean Health Initiative and the Center for Health Education, Medicine, & Dentistry are also distributing the vaccine currently.
Ocean County is scheduling vaccine distributions through its website, about 250 per day. Regenye said that if there was more vaccine available, they could handle as many as 2,000 people a day at the Toms River High School North clinic.
A request for additional vaccines was granted this week and Regenye said the county expects 3,000 more doses early next week.
The Cape May County Health Department also announced this week it is beginning the initial phase of its COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible health care workers.
As more vaccine becomes available, Cape May County officials said the health department will move into future phases as set by state’s vaccination plan.
The county will work with local governments, the business community, and others early in the New Year to detail the plan for more widespread distribution and administration of the vaccine as it becomes available, according to a press release.
Eligible individuals in Cape May County can call 609-463-6581and select 3 to schedule.
The Cumberland County Health Department was still finalizing its vaccination distribution plans as of Thursday.
While the state's Phase 1A includes health care workers and those in long-term care facilities, Phase 1B -- which could be weeks away -- may include people 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as grocery store staff, transportation and delivery drivers and childcare workers, Levinson said. Phase 1C is expected to include other essential workers, adults ages 65 to 74 and adults with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19.
Phase 2 would expand vaccination to the general public, Levinson said, but the individuals designated in these subsequent phases could still be modified, he said.
Atlantic County also is working with the state on plans for vaccine distribution at the Atlantic City Convention Center, one of six "mega" vaccination sites selected by the state Department of Health, Levinson said.
“We had our first call with representatives from the Governor’s Office on Christmas Eve to discuss plans for the Atlantic City Convention Center, and we will have a walk-through during which we hope to learn more about the anticipated timeline and process,” Levinson said.
GALLERY: New Jersey administers state's 1st COVID-19 vaccine to nurse
An emergency room nurse at Newark's University Hospital on Tuesday became the first in New Jersey to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maritza Beniquez, center, an emergency room nurse at Newark’s University Hospital, thanks God alongside Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Health…
15 December 2020 - The first COVID-19 vaccination to be administered in New Jersey is prepared at University Hospital. Kirsten Luce for The Ne…
15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, center, arrives at University Hospital to watch the first COVID-19 vaccinations be adminis…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, gives a vaccination to Justin Sambol, right, Senior Associate Dean for Cli…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, asks medical questions before giving a vaccination to Justin Sambol, right…
15 December 2020 - The COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Newark, NJ, where the first vaccines were administered in New Jersey. Kirste…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Kiara Mora Vasquez prepares to give a vaccination for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark,…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to a Medical Office Assistant Yveli…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to a Medical Office Assistant Yveli…
15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, right, watches as Maritza Beniquez, RN, reacts after receiving a vaccination for COVID-19 …
15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, right, watches as Maritza Beniquez, RN, reacts after receiving a vaccination for COVID-19 …
15 December 2020 - Maritza Beniquez, RN, receives a vaccination from Sady Ferguson, left, for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. B…
15 December 2020 - Maritza Beniquez, RN, receives a vaccination from Sady Ferguson, left, for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. B…
Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference Dec. 15 after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital’s COVID-19…
