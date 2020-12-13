South Jersey has lost a number of veteran entertainers this year

The South Jersey live music scene will look back on this year as one of the worst ever when it came to the deaths of entertainers who brought joy to tens of thousands of people over the decades.

Longtime local entertainers who have died this year include Johnny D’Angelo, Rebecca “Becky” Orsatti, Kenny Jeremiah of the Jeremiah-Hunter Band, Stephen “Zeppy” Cole of the Cole Brothers and Gerald “Jerry” Boyle. At least one death was due to complications from COVID-19.

Jeremiah, 77, was a member of the Soul Survivors, whose song “Expressway to Your Heart” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967.

Jeremiah, of Northfield, died Dec. 4 from complications brought on by the coronavirus.

In recent years, Jeremiah was best known for his work in the Jeremiah-Hunter Band. Carmen Marotta, who runs Tony Mart LLC, booked the band for 12 of the past 16 years during the Somers Point beach concert series.

“Kenny Jeremiah was an old-school frontman, a rock ‘n’ roll entertainer,” said Marotta. “He gave 120%. ... He knew how to move on stage.”

A Jeremiah tribute will be held next summer on the beach in Somers Point, Marotta said.