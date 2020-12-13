South Jersey has lost a number of veteran entertainers this year

The South Jersey live music scene will look back on this year as one of the worst ever when it came to the deaths of entertainers who brought joy to tens of thousands of people over the decades.
Longtime local entertainers who have died this year include Johnny D’Angelo, Rebecca “Becky” Orsatti, Kenny Jeremiah of the Jeremiah-Hunter Band, Stephen “Zeppy” Cole of the Cole Brothers and Gerald “Jerry” Boyle. At least one death was due to complications from COVID-19.
Jeremiah, 77, was a member of the Soul Survivors, whose song “Expressway to Your Heart” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967.
Jeremiah, of Northfield, died Dec. 4 from complications brought on by the coronavirus.
In recent years, Jeremiah was best known for his work in the Jeremiah-Hunter Band. Carmen Marotta, who runs Tony Mart LLC, booked the band for 12 of the past 16 years during the Somers Point beach concert series.
"My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite …
“Kenny Jeremiah was an old-school frontman, a rock ‘n’ roll entertainer,” said Marotta. “He gave 120%. ... He knew how to move on stage.”
A Jeremiah tribute will be held next summer on the beach in Somers Point, Marotta said.
Pianist D’Angelo’s music career spanned more than 50 years. He played with Frank Sinatra with his show band in 1959 at the 500 Club in Atlantic City. He also played at Steel Pier and the former Grabel’s Restaurant and Lounge on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City and the casinos.
Richard Helfant, CEO and executive director of the Save Lucy Committee in Margate, knew D’Angelo for 50 years.
D’Angelo had the ability to accompany singers who were not professional and made himself available for such charities as the March of Dimes telethon.
ATLANTIC CITY — Vocalist Dane Anthony made the audience feel as if they were transported bac…
“He was a good soul with a giant heart. He was very, very talented,” said Helfant, who described D’Angelo as part of the fabric of Atlantic City.
Orsatti died Oct. 7 at 71. She sang professionally with the Paul Mann Orchestra in Atlantic City. She made appearances in New York, Las Vegas, California and New Mexico. When she reestablished her professional career, she fulfilled her dream of recording her own CD.
Support Local Journalism
The vocalist sang at casino events, at the Miss America Pageant, for wounded American veterans and for various nonprofits.
Orsatti won the title of Ms. New Jersey Senior America in 2010 and came in third place in the nationwide competition. She was the treasurer of the New Jersey Senior America staff.
Johanne Santori, the New Jersey state pageant administrator, used to talk to Orsatti daily; she said the singer died of a brain aneurysm.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, singer-songwriter Nancy Malcun would finish a set, head toward…
“She was the best entertainer in our groups. We really miss her. What a voice,” Santori said.
Cole, 79, of Atlantic City, died July 3.
The Atlantic City native graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1959 and was a member of the Cole Brothers for more than 50 years with his brother, Charles, who died in February 2019. Cole played guitar at the now defunct 500 Club and entertained with his brother at Grabel’s.
The Cole Brothers performed in Wildwood, in Las Vegas and at the Crab Trap in Somers Point before they started playing in various Atlantic City casinos, including Bally’s Atlantic City and Resorts Casino Hotel.
From 2011 to 2015, former Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica, who owned and operated his family’s Formica Bros. Bakery during that time, booked the Cole Brothers in his café in Atlantic City.
PLEASANTVILLE — Drew Murphy’s dedication to playing bass guitar in various metal bands over …
“He was the kindest and most humble talent you could ever find,” said Formica, who added he would set up at least 35 chairs in the front room. “People came to play with the Cole Brothers. They played for the love of the music.”
Boyle, 68, died Nov. 26 from cancer. He was a Philadelphia native who lived in Voorhees, Camden County.
The vocalist sang with any number of performers including his Motown group, the Violations, and the late jazz pianist George Mesterhazy when they performed in the Atlantic City casinos.
Boyle had a huge following, especially in Wildwood. He performed and was the emcee at the Survivors of Cancer fundraiser, which was held in August and sold out annually.
The vocalist sang with the Violations during the early 1980s and did not sing with them regularly again until five years ago, said Jimmy Hillig, one of the Violations’ members.
Boyle was a lucky charm singing the national anthem before the start of Philadelphia Eagles football games and Philadelphia 76ers basketball games, but one time, the Violations sang a cappella before 30,000 fans at the start of a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, and the performance was televised, Hillig said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.