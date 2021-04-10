South Jersey guys in trademark dispute with actress Gal Gadot over supplements name

MAYS LANDING — When three Oakcrest High School friends created a line of supplements, they did not know they would face off against the actress who plays Wonder Woman over their company name.
Pete D’Amico, of Mays Landing, Will Smallwood, of Port Republic, and Bill Rementer, of Philadelphia, created a company called PWR Supplements with three products: PWR Rush, a pre-workout supplement, PWR Down, a sleep-aid supplement, and Pro-Tropic, a brain and gut health supplement.
Months before they applied for a trademark for their company name, actress Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, filed paperwork for a company they want to launch for supplements that would be called GAL PWR.
While the trademark dispute will either be settled between their attorneys or with a judge in a court, the venture for the three area friends has turned out to be much more than they’d ever anticipated.
“It’s a very intimidating process, to say the least, but we have been moving forward, so that we can keep doing what we do best and making supplements that are popular,” said Smallwood, 31.
Kenneth A. Feinswog, who is based in California, is the attorney representing Gadot and her husband in the trademark matter. Multiple attempts to reach Feinswog for comment were unsuccessful.
Smallwood and Rementer grew up in Port Republic together and have been friends since fourth grade. At Oakcrest, Smallwood and D’Amico became familiar with each other by hanging around a group of friends with similar interests in music. Smallwood plays drums, and D’Amico plays bass and lead guitar.
One of the three PWR Supplements partners, D’Amico, 29, earned his bodybuilding pro card in the category of men’s physique. A pro card is considered a golden ticket that proves you have put in the work and successfully competed in amateur competitions. D’Amico lived with college roommates who created their own supplement blends.
Rementer, 29, saw the gap in the market for the supplements D’Amico was filling.
Rementer, who is certified in sports performance enhancement and was a personal trainer for five years, was interacting with the people who would be potential customers for their supplements.
Smallwood was the one who wanted to make it official and sell their supplements.
They created their first energy drink, Lemon Limeade, because they saw the need for a beverage that could be consumed before working out that tasted good. The energy drink has the caffeine of coffee, but it also contains L-Theanine for a smoother, less jittery reaction, Smallwood said.
“We have people who are doing office work at Google, Lockheed, Boeing, who drink it as an alternative to coffee,” D’Amico said.
The 10-year trademark they are seeking with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is called a common law trademark because they have an existing product they are selling as opposed to just an idea or a concept, Smallwood said.
The PWR Supplements products started in 2018, but the trio registered for their trademark in November 2019 so their products could be sold through Amazon, Smallwood said. Besides Amazon, their products can be ordered through their website, pwrsupplements.com.
Gadot and her husband do not have GAL PWR products on the market yet, but they did file to register their trademark in February 2019, before the Oakcrest trio did.
The men received a nonfinal notice email in August that their application for a trademark was being suspended because of two other applications, one of them being Gadot’s, Smallwood said. The third application for the same trademark filed after the Oakcrest classmates is only a concept at this point, he said.
They do have a registered trademark for one of their products, PWR Pro-Topic, Smallwood said. The trademark was applied for in 2018 and approved the next year.
The men said they have spent between $50,000 and $100,000, including the labor and hours they have put into making their line of supplements a reality.
At this point, they have several options available.
They could share the trademark name with Gadot, but they believe that would put them at a disadvantage because she has the bigger name. They are concerned consumers would think their product is a cheap knockoff of Gadot’s.
If they don’t defend their trademark, their application will go down the drain, and it would open the door to the possibility of Gadot and her husband receiving the trademark automatically.
Gadot also could offer to buy their trademark from them.
A fourth option is to fight back and head to patent law court, where a judge will rule in the their favor, against them or decide they must share the trademark with Gadot.
A judge’s decision may not come until a year from now, but the friends have decided they will see this process to its end.
“We still plan to keep growing our business,” Smallwood said. “We feel like we are doing something important, and we need to protect our brand.”
If a judge rules against them, they will have to forfeit their company name and relabel products that have been created but not sold at the time.
“It would be essentially the end of PWR Supplements, but not of us doing business as a supplement company,” Smallwood said.
