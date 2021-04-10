South Jersey guys in trademark dispute with actress Gal Gadot over supplements name

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The PWR Supplements products started in 2018, but the trio registered for their trademark in November 2019 so their products could be sold through Amazon, Smallwood said. Besides Amazon, their products can be ordered through their website, pwrsupplements.com.

Gadot and her husband do not have GAL PWR products on the market yet, but they did file to register their trademark in February 2019, before the Oakcrest trio did.

The men received a nonfinal notice email in August that their application for a trademark was being suspended because of two other applications, one of them being Gadot’s, Smallwood said. The third application for the same trademark filed after the Oakcrest classmates is only a concept at this point, he said.

They do have a registered trademark for one of their products, PWR Pro-Topic, Smallwood said. The trademark was applied for in 2018 and approved the next year.

The men said they have spent between $50,000 and $100,000, including the labor and hours they have put into making their line of supplements a reality.

At this point, they have several options available.

