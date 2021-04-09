South Jersey guys in a trademark dispute with actress Gal Gadot over supplements name

Gadot and her husband do not have GAL PWR products on the market yet, but they did file to register their trademark in February 2019, before the Oakcrest trio did.

The men received a non-final notice email that their application for a trademark was being suspended because of two other applications, one of them being Gadot's, last August, Smallwood said. The third application for the same trademark filed after the Oakcrest classmates and is only a concept at this point, he said.

They do have a registered trademark for one of their products, the PWR Pro-Topic, which is a Probiotic dietary supplement for brain and gut health, Smallwood said. The trademark was applied for in 2018 and approved the next year.

The men said they have spent between $50,000 and $100,000, including the labor and hours that they have put into making their line of supplements a reality, to make it as far as they have.

The Oakcrest trio has several options available at this point.

They could share the trademark name with Gadot, but they believe that would put them at a disadvantage because she has the bigger name. They are concerned consumers would think their product is a cheap knockoff of Gadot's.