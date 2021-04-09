South Jersey guys in a trademark dispute with actress Gal Gadot over supplements name

MAYS LANDING — Three friends, who met at Oakcrest High School here, decided to create a line of supplements that were effective, made with basic ingredients, tasted good and were inexpensive.
Unfortunately, their product line known as PWR Supplements is pretty close in name to a line of supplements that actress Gal Gadot, better known as Wonder Woman, and her husband, Yaron Varsano, want to launch called GAL PWR.
While the trademark dispute will either be settled between their attorneys or with a judge in a court, the venture for the three area friends has turned out to be much more than they'd ever anticipated.
"It's a very intimidating process to say the least, but we have been moving forward, so that we can keep doing what we do best and making supplements that are popular," said Will Smallwood, 31, who lives in Port Republic.
Kenneth A. Feinswog, who is based in California, is the attorney representing Gadot and her husband in this trademark matter. Multiple attempts to reach Feinswog for comment were unsuccessful prior to publication.
One of the three PWR Supplements partners, Pete D'Amico, 29, who lives in Mays Landing, earned his bodybuilding pro card in the category of men's physique. A pro card is considered a golden ticket that proves you have put in the work and successfully competed in amateur level competitions. D'Amico lived with college roommates, who created their own supplement blends.
The third member of the trio, Bill Rementer, 29, of Philadelphia, saw the gap in the market for the supplements that D'Amico was creating.
Rementer, who is certified in sports performance enhancement and was a personal trainer for five years, was interacting with the people who would be the potential customers for their supplement products.
Smallwood was the one who wanted to make it official and sell their supplement products.
They created their first energy drink, Lemon Limeade, because they saw the need for a beverage with a good taste that could be consumed before working out. They are not overcharging for their supplements, and they are not making ridiculous claims about what their supplements can do, D'Amico said.
"We have people, who are doing office work at Google, Lockheed, Boeing, who drink it as an alternative to coffee," D'Amico said. "We just wanted to make a quality product."
The 10-year trademark they are trying to establish or register with the United States Patent and Trademark Office is called a common law trademark because they have an existing product they are selling as opposed to just an idea or a concept, Smallwood said.
The PWR Supplements products started in 2018, but the trio registered for their trademark in November 2019, so that their products could be sold through Amazon, Smallwood said. Besides amazon.com, their products can be ordered through their website pwrsupplements.com
Gadot and her husband do not have GAL PWR products on the market yet, but they did file to register their trademark in February 2019, before the Oakcrest trio did.
The men received a non-final notice email that their application for a trademark was being suspended because of two other applications, one of them being Gadot's, last August, Smallwood said. The third application for the same trademark filed after the Oakcrest classmates and is only a concept at this point, he said.
They do have a registered trademark for one of their products, the PWR Pro-Topic, which is a Probiotic dietary supplement for brain and gut health, Smallwood said. The trademark was applied for in 2018 and approved the next year.
The men said they have spent between $50,000 and $100,000, including the labor and hours that they have put into making their line of supplements a reality, to make it as far as they have.
The Oakcrest trio has several options available at this point.
They could share the trademark name with Gadot, but they believe that would put them at a disadvantage because she has the bigger name. They are concerned consumers would think their product is a cheap knockoff of Gadot's.
If they don't defend their trademark, their application will go down the drain, and it would open the door to the possibility of Gadot and her husband receiving the trademark automatically.
Gadot also could offer to buy their trademark from them.
A fourth option is to fight back and head to court, where they will either win or lose.
"We still plan to keep growing our business," Smallwood said. "We feel like we are doing something important, and we need to protect our brand."
