South Jersey gets creative to beat the heat

ATLANTIC CITY — Having lived at the Jersey Shore throughout her life, there's no place Tara Tangney would rather spend her time staying clear of the summer heat than at Atlantic City Skate Zone.

"There's no other place colder," Tangney, 35.

The Upper Township Elementary School teacher was one of about six people escaping the scorching temperatures by gliding on the rink's freshly smoothened ice sheet.

Friday was the fifth-straight day inland temperatures reached the 90s, surpassing the definition of a heat wave in the Northeast, which is three or more days with highs at or above 90.

At Atlantic City International Airport, the thermometer rose as high as 97 degrees Wednesday, a mark not seen last year.

The heat wave is expected to last until Monday, an eight-day stretch. That will be the longest since June 28 to July 5 of 2018 and will be the 17th time in the 79-year history of airport observations to achieve that.

Herds of beachgoers headed to the ocean looking for relief from the summer sizzle, but those comfortable in the climate-controlled Skate Zone said the ice is better than the sand.

During the summer, Tangney comes to the rink at least three days a week. She says the ice rink in summer beats the crowded beaches.

Besides the cooler temperatures inside the ice rink, she cherishes spending time on the ice as a skating mentor.

On Friday, Sarah Parkhurst drove over an hour from Elmer, Salem County, to join Tangney, who she takes private skating lessons from.

Tangney is a coaches with the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, whose home ice is the Skate Zone.

"Especially on 90-degree days when it's really humid, why would you want to bake out there on the sand when you come here and be cool," said Parkhurst, 35, who's also a school bus driver.

Hockey manager Mike Hancharik said more people are attracted by the ocean in summer, so open skating is usually quiet. But, hockey programs and other events typically draw the summer crowds, he said.

"Once the kids are back in school and it's cooler outside, that takes away the beach option, said Hancharick, adding Atlantic City residents can enjoy public skating for free on Fridays and Sundays in the summer.

At the shore, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina bounced between comfortable and very warm. Cooling sea breezes Monday and Thursday kept highs in the low 80s. However, it climbed into the upper 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The average high was 81 degrees.

Despite the heat, the ocean got cooler as the week went on. On Monday, Atlantic City's Steel Pier registered a 73-degree water temperature. On Friday, it was 57 degrees. The south to southwest winds downwelled the warmer surface water to the sea floor, allowing for the frigid water from the ocean depths to rise.

Besides the daytime heat, overnight temperatures have remained very mild. Overnight low temperatures have been no lower than 74 degrees during the week at the airport and 72 degrees at the marina.

South Jersey's week of unbearable temperatures are a part of a larger heatwave threatening the Northeast and Deep South. Temperatures are expected to stay at uncomfortable levels from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Boston.

As some temperatures neared 100 degrees, millions of Americans sought comfort by staying in the shade of homes or in air-conditioned offices, and cooled themselves in fountains, at beaches or in cooling centers.

The heat causing a sluggish atmosphere outdoors is expected to extend into the weekend and has communities throughout the region on alert, urging the public to stay hydrate and inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.