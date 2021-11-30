South Jersey Gas unveils First Responders Grant Program winners

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas on Monday announced the winners of its annual First Responders Grant Program.
Fire departments from Absecon, Vineland, Elwood in Mullica Township, Atlantic City and Brigantine received awards, along with police departments from Lower and Middle townships.
The grant program enables first responders to purchase equipment and improve safety for their members.
“The South Jersey Gas First Responders Grant Program enables our company to give back to organizations whose continued efforts keep our customers and communities safe,” said Brent Schomber, president and chief operating officer of South Jersey Gas. “As we come into the holiday season, we are proud to partner with this year’s winners to support their work and future initiatives.”
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.