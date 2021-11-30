 Skip to main content
South Jersey Gas unveils award winners from First Responders Grant Program
South Jersey Gas unveils award winners from First Responders Grant Program

Exterior view of South Jersey Gas Company headquarters in Folsom, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2012. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)

 Michael Ein

ATLANTIC CITY - South Jersey Gas Monday announced all award winners from its annual First Responders Grant Program.

Fire departments from Absecon, Vineland, Elwood, Atlantic City and Brigantine received awards, along with the police departments from Lower and Middle townships.

The grant program enables first responders to purchase equipment and improve safety measures for their members. The company said it conducts a thorough and competitive process to select winners.

“The South Jersey Gas First Responders Grant Program enables our company to give back to organizations whose continued efforts keep our customers and communities safe,” said Brent Schomber, president and COO, South Jersey Gas. “As we come into the holiday season, we are proud to partner with this year’s winners to support their work and future initiatives.”

