South Jersey Gas seeking environmental permits for gas line replacement
South Jersey Gas seeking environmental permits for gas line replacement

South Jersey Gas Company is seeking environmental permits for two gas line replacement/renewal projects in Atlantic County.

The first project involves replacement of a three-quarter-mile long, high-pressure gas main on the North Albany Avenue right of way, and includes two separate underwater crossings. The project will take place in both Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township.

The second application involves installing more than a mile of 8-inch plastic pipe along the Longport Somers Point Boulevard right of way and also involves running the high-pressure line under Steelman Bay, Broad Thorofare and tributaries. The project will take place in Somers Point and Egg Harbor Township.

Both project applications can be found at the municipal clerk’s officers where the project is occurring or by making an appointment at the DEP’s Trenton office. An electronic copy of the initial application can also be obtained by OPRA request: https://www.nj.gov/dep/opra/opraform.html.

A public comment period is now underway for both projects. Individuals may also request a public hearing. To comment or request a hearing contact: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Land Use Regulation P.O. Box 420, Code 501-02A 501 East State Street Trenton, New Jersey 08625

Contact: Buzz Keough:

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

