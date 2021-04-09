South Jersey Gas replacing the gas lines in Avalon this spring

South Jersey Gas intends to replace underground gas lines this spring in the Borough of Avalon on the south side of 48th Street between Ocean drive and Dune drive as well as on south side of 17th Street between Dune Drive and First Avenue.
Work is already underway and is part of an effort to replace aging steel gas mains with new elevated pressure mains that will increase both resiliency and reliability for coastal communities, the borough reported.
The valves are designed to automatically restrict a customer’s service when the natural gas flow exceeds certain limits, such as when a service line is damaged due to a storm, excavation, or other circumstances, according to a borough press release. The added safety features limit the risk of escaping natural gas due to damage or pipe failure.
The two projects are expected to be completed this spring.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.