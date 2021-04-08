South Jersey Gas receives approval for $133M program

South Jersey Gas on Thursday announced it received approval from South Jersey Industries for a $133 million, three-year energy efficiency program.

The program will help SJG customers save $177 million in energy costs and 59 million thermas, which the company said equates to preventing the release of 510,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere or removing nearly 100,000 cars from New Jersey roadways for a year.

It also has the potential to create more than 2,500 jobs over three years, SJG said.

"We are committed to making energy efficiency opportunities accessible for all customers while contributing to economic growth in New Jersey and helping to reduce carbon emissions," SJG President and Chief Operations Officer Melissa Orsen said in the release. "The broad range of incentives in our energy efficiency program will assist our customers in lowering their energy bills and making better-informed decisions about their energy usage."

The company will begin offering a range of residential, commercial and industrial programs in July, which will include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy-efficiency equipment upgrades. There will also be an efficient products marketplace, featuring discounted smart thermostats, free energy audits and solutions for commercial and industry customers.

For more information about SJG Energy Efficiency Programs, visit southjerseygas.com/save.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

