ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas is awarding 20 grants of $1,000 each to winners of its annual Game on Grant program.
Since the program’s inception, South Jersey Gas has contributed $215,000 toward children’s athletic programs in communities all around South Jersey. The program seeks to provide financial support to community-centered children’s athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations, and recreational organizations.
“At South Jersey Gas, we care about the communities where we live and work,” Brent Schomber, president and COO of South Jersey Gas, said. “We’re proud to partner with this year’s Game On Grant recipients and support them in their missions to provide safe and fun activities for kids in our region.”
Some of this year’s Game on Grant Program recipients include Atlantic County Outlaws Baseball, Buena Baseball/Softball, Hammonton Stingrays Swim Team, Cape Atlantic Youth Basketball League, Egg Harbor City Crusaders Youth Athletic Association, Linwood Board of Education, Millville Soccer Association, and Vineland Wrestling.
For more information on the grant program, visit southjerseygas.com/community.
