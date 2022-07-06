 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey Gas parent company offers students artificial intelligence program

South Jersey Gas new AC headquarters

South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI, is headquartered in Atlantic City. 

 Press archives

This fall, South Jersey Industries will give high school students interested in learning about artificial intelligence the chance to attend a series of lessons at its Atlantic City headquarters.

Through a partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation and the state Department of Community Affairs, the AI Boot Camp will offer students four half-day sessions filled with lectures about artificial intelligence's uses in society, from smart home assistance to self-driving automobiles, SJI said Wednesday in a news release.

The boot camps will be held on four straight Saturdays from Oct. 22 to Nov. 12.

No student needs prior hands-on or learning experience with AI or robotics to attend the program, SJI said.

Founded in 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Boot Camp is a free, nationwide initiative offered to high school students who want to learn more about artificial intelligence and the technology used to operate it, SJI said.

“At SJI, we are committed to providing local students with meaningful experiences that inspire them to reimagine what is possible as they craft their future career paths,” Leonard Brinson Jr., senior vice president and chief information officer at SJI, said in a statement.

The student-parent application is available at markcubanai.org/application until Sept. 1.

